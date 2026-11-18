Boyce Avenue to hold Valentine concert series in 2027

MANILA, Philippines — American band Boyce Avenue is coming back to the Philippines for another round of Valentine's week concerts around the country.

Show promoter Wilbros Live announced that the group is staging its Valentine's Tour 2027 in its "second home," staging shows in Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Quezon City, and Cebu.

Their first show will be at Limketkai Mall's Atrium in Cagayan de Oro on February 11. The band will then head to the SMX Convention Center in Davao on February 13.

The following day, February 14, Valentine's Day, Boyce Avenue will take over the Araneta Coliseum before capping off the Philippine stop on February 16 at Cebu's Waterfront Hotel Ballroom.

Making these set of performances more exciting is the band's list of guest artists in all four shows — Angela Ken, Over October, and Mariah Deborah.

The 2027 shows will mark the group's 12th time in the Philippines. Their last visit was in February 2023 for a series of Valentine's shows.

Boyce Avenue rose to fame for its covers of popular songs before releasing original tracks of their own, frequently performing both kinds of music during tours. It is composed of brothers Alejandro, Daniel, and Fabian Manzano.

Related: 1st One, GAT to perform at K-Food Manila 2026

Ticketing breakdown

Tickets to Boyce Avenue's 2027 Philippine shows will go on sale this November 28, Saturday, at noon.

Those buying tickets to the Big Dome concert can make their purchases via TicketNet outlets and website, while tickets for the other three shows can be bought via the Ticketmelon website.

Here are the prices per section at each show:

Cagayan de Oro (February 11, Limketkai Mall's Atrium) Upper Box - P1,000, free seating Lower Box - P1,300, free seating Bronze - P1,800, free seating Silver - P2,800, reserved seating Gold - P3,800, reserved seating VIP - P4,800, reserved seating

Davao (February 13, SMX Convention Center Davao) General Admission - P1,000, standing Silver - P2,800, free seating Gold - P3,800, reserved seating VIP - P4,800, reserved seating

Quezon City (February 14, Araneta Coliseum) General Admission - P900, free seating Upper Box - P1,800, reserved seating Lower Box B - P2,800, reserved seating Lower Box A - P3,800, reserved seating Patron B - P4,800, reserved seating Patron A - P5,300, reserved seating VIP - P5,800, reserved seating

Cebu (February 16, Waterfront Hotel Ballroom) General Admission - P1,300, elevated free seating Silver - P2,800, free seating Gold - P3,800, reserved seating VIP - P4,800, reserved seating



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