^

Music

LANY postpones sold-out Cebu concert over venue safety concerns

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 13, 2026 | 10:04am
LANY postpones sold-out Cebu concert over venue safety concerns
LANY composed of Paul Klein and Jake Goss
LANY via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — American pop-rock band LANY has canceled its sold-out concert in Cebu following safety concerns involving the venue's roofing, with frontman Paul Klein expressing disappointment over the decision.

In a statement released by concert promoter Live Nation Philippines, the group was supposed to perform in Cebu but had to cancel the show after significant safety issues were discovered involving the venue's roof.

“Following our earlier announcement regarding the postponement of today's sold-out LANY show in Cebu, we regret to inform you that the show has been cancelled due to significant safety issues regarding the roofing of the venue,” Live Nation Philippines announced.

The promoter apologized to concertgoers for the inconvenience and disappointment caused by the cancellation, adding that all tickets purchased for the show would be refunded.

Fans may request refunds through the SM Tickets Refund Portal or by emailing [email protected] with the subject line “Refund Request: LANY: soft world tour in Cebu.”

Meanwhile, Klein shared his reaction to the cancellation, revealing that he was already on his way to the venue when he received news about a safety incident involving falling debris.

“I was in the elevator of my hotel heading down to get in the car and go to the venue to play our show when I received the news about 4-foot steel debris falling from the roof of the venue,” he said.

The singer admitted that he was upset about not being able to perform for their sold-out Cebu audience and expressed sympathy for fans who had spent their time and money to attend the concert.

“I am super upset to not be playing our sold-out show tonight and my heart breaks for everyone that took their time and spent their hard-earned money to be with us,” Klein said.

He also explained that the band had yet to receive clarification from the venue on when it would be safe to enter again, prompting the promoter to cancel the performance.

Klein emphasized that the safety of concertgoers remained a priority, saying he could not bear the thought of someone getting seriously injured at one of their shows.

“I love Cebu, I love the Philippines, and I love and deeply appreciate every single one of our fans. I wouldn't be able to live with myself if someone was seriously injured at one of our shows,” he said.

Despite the cancellation, the LANY frontman assured Filipino fans that the band would return to the country.

“We will always be coming back and I hope to see every single one of you next time,” he added, ending his message with, “Mahal kita forever.”

RELATEDNo contest': LANY calls Filipino fans the best in the world

CEBU

LANY
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Paul McCartney reaches billionaire status; 3rd singer after Jay-Z, Taylor Swift
2 days ago

Paul McCartney reaches billionaire status; 3rd singer after Jay-Z, Taylor Swift

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Paul McCartney is officially a billionaire.
Music
fbtw
Dolly Parton's manager drops lawsuit against nephew: US media
5 days ago

Dolly Parton's manager drops lawsuit against nephew: US media

5 days ago
The lawsuit filed in September by Parton's longtime manager Danny Nozell accused her nephew, Bryan Seaver, of attempting...
Music
fbtw
BTS eyes tour extension, more projects in 2027
8 days ago

BTS eyes tour extension, more projects in 2027

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
BTS isn't planning to stop anytime soon after performing in the Philippines this March.
Music
fbtw
Pope receives black-clad Bob Dylan
8 days ago

Pope receives black-clad Bob Dylan

8 days ago
A report on the official Vatican News website said the meeting was "brief, consisting of greetings and a few lighthearted...
Music
fbtw
'Africa' hitmaker Toto returns to Manila for 50th anniversary tour
8 days ago

'Africa' hitmaker Toto returns to Manila for 50th anniversary tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Toto has included a Philippine return for its ongoing world tour, just in time to celebrate its golden anniversary....
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with