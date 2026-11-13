LANY postpones sold-out Cebu concert over venue safety concerns

MANILA, Philippines — American pop-rock band LANY has canceled its sold-out concert in Cebu following safety concerns involving the venue's roofing, with frontman Paul Klein expressing disappointment over the decision.

In a statement released by concert promoter Live Nation Philippines, the group was supposed to perform in Cebu but had to cancel the show after significant safety issues were discovered involving the venue's roof.

“Following our earlier announcement regarding the postponement of today's sold-out LANY show in Cebu, we regret to inform you that the show has been cancelled due to significant safety issues regarding the roofing of the venue,” Live Nation Philippines announced.

The promoter apologized to concertgoers for the inconvenience and disappointment caused by the cancellation, adding that all tickets purchased for the show would be refunded.

Fans may request refunds through the SM Tickets Refund Portal or by emailing [email protected] with the subject line “Refund Request: LANY: soft world tour in Cebu.”

Meanwhile, Klein shared his reaction to the cancellation, revealing that he was already on his way to the venue when he received news about a safety incident involving falling debris.

“I was in the elevator of my hotel heading down to get in the car and go to the venue to play our show when I received the news about 4-foot steel debris falling from the roof of the venue,” he said.

The singer admitted that he was upset about not being able to perform for their sold-out Cebu audience and expressed sympathy for fans who had spent their time and money to attend the concert.

“I am super upset to not be playing our sold-out show tonight and my heart breaks for everyone that took their time and spent their hard-earned money to be with us,” Klein said.

He also explained that the band had yet to receive clarification from the venue on when it would be safe to enter again, prompting the promoter to cancel the performance.

Klein emphasized that the safety of concertgoers remained a priority, saying he could not bear the thought of someone getting seriously injured at one of their shows.

“I love Cebu, I love the Philippines, and I love and deeply appreciate every single one of our fans. I wouldn't be able to live with myself if someone was seriously injured at one of our shows,” he said.

Despite the cancellation, the LANY frontman assured Filipino fans that the band would return to the country.

“We will always be coming back and I hope to see every single one of you next time,” he added, ending his message with, “Mahal kita forever.”

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