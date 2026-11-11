Apple Music names Olivia Dean its new Artist of the Year

British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean celebrates on stage after receiving the award for Artist of the year during the BRIT Awards 2026 at the Co-op Live arena, in Manchester on February 28, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Audio streaming platform Apple Music unveiled singer-songwriter Olivia Dean as its Artist of the Year for 2026, a first for a British individual.

The streamer reported that her sophomore album "The Art of Loving" broke out this year as hit track "Man I Need" charted on the Daily Top 100 every day since debuting on Aug. 29, 2025.

Olivia followed it up with a global tour, winning the Grammy for Best New Artist, topped the Brit Awards with four wins including Artist of the Year, and staged massive concerts at New York City's Madison Square Garden and London's O2 Arena.

Other hits include "Dive," "So Easy (To Fall In Love)," "The Hardest Part," "Nice to Each Other," "Messy" and "Baby Steps."

Editors on the audio platform noted Olivia being inspired by the likes of Sade, Prince, and Lauryn Hill to create music about love and friendship in all their forms.

On Instagram, Olivia thanked the streamer for the recognition. "This has been the wildest year of my life! The year of loving and so much learning. Thank you for listening love u all," she also wrote.

"I love making music. It's the best thing in the world. I think being Apple's Artist of the Year feels really amazing. To be recognized as an artist that's made an impact is really cool," Olivia, meanwhile, said in a statement.

Rachel Newman, co-head of the platform, noted in her own statement that what sets Olivia apart is how "she speaks from the heart, every time."

"Her songs make you want to call a friend, dance in your kitchen, and tell someone you love them," Newman also said. "She is open and genuine in everything she shares, and that connection is what turned a great year into a defining one."

As the new Artist of the Year recipient, Olivia will receive a trophy featuring the company's custom silicon wafer suspended between a polished sheet of glass, and a machined and anodized aluminum body.

Olivia will headline the upcoming LaLaLa Fest this Jan. 14, 2027 at the Philippine Arena in a lineup that so far includes BINI, Up Dharma Down, Lola Amour and SunKissed Lola.

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