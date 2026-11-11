'Not going after her': Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo gets Robbie Williams backing amid copy claims

MANILA, Philippines — British rock star Robbie Williams came to the defense of Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo following claims the latter released a song that copied a Williams track.

Olivia last week released "Take Me Home (4 Christmas)," her first holiday song, which several listeners contended sounds similar to Williams' "Candy" from 2012.

Williams posted a lengthy message on Instagram addressing the issue and repeatedly backing Olivia from naysayers.

The British singer admitted to being bothered by people digging hard to point out similarities between tracks by different artists, something he described as "bollocks" and "having a f***ing laugh."

"There are only so many notes. Only so many chords. Only so many ways of putting them together before you inevitably find yourself somewhere somebody has been," he continued. "Music has been around for a very long time. We're all going to bump into each other eventually."

Williams then praised Olivia, calling himself a fan since she released "Brutal" from her debut album "Sour." He even quipped how Olivia swears more onstage than he does, making him look like "a Victorian schoolmistress."

Acknowledging that Olivia may have come across a "musical echo" of his for "Take Me Home," Williams said he "couldn't care less" and is "not going after her" for sanity to prevail.

"Genuine theft is genuine theft. Artists deserve to be protected. But there's a difference between protecting your work and treating every vaguely familiar sequence of notes as a winning lottery ticket," said Williams, calling it "ambulance chasing" and "disgusting."

He noted how artists "stand on the shoulders who came before us," and "punishing people for accidentally arriving somewhere someone has already been" will eventually "frighten the creativity out of everyone."

Williams closed his message with more words of praise for Olivia, "If you're reading this, I think you're f***ing brilliant. But please stop swearing so much. It makes me feel like I have to keep up. And frankly, I'm already swearing far more than is necessary."

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