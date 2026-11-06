Luke Mejares scores first No. 1 radio hit as solo artist with 'Tama Na'

MANILA, Philippines — R&B singer Luke Mejares has returned with a new single, “Tama Na,” marking a milestone in his recording career as the song becomes his first solo release to top a radio countdown.

Released under PolyEast Records in September 2026, the track entered Magic 89.9's Magic Pop 30 at No. 29 before gradually climbing to the top spot, where it has remained for three consecutive weeks.

The achievement comes just months before Luke marks his 30th year in the music industry.

The singer revealed that “Tama Na” was not initially intended for release, as it departed from his usual musical style and came at a time when he was preparing to release and promote his previous single, “Hanggang Kailan.”

However, the support of his record label and the people around him convinced him to pursue the song, which has since become one of the notable milestones in his solo career.

Written by Arnie Mendaros, “Tama Na” explores the emotional strain of a relationship marked by recurring arguments and the struggle to save a love worth holding on to.

Luke described the song as more confrontational and emotionally demanding than his previous releases, requiring a different approach to both its vocals and interpretation.

“Unlike my past tracks, ‘Tama Na’ is much more confrontational and raw. The vocals and lyrics require a much more vulnerable, exhausted delivery than anything I've done before,” he said.

The song also reflects a shift in Luke's musical direction, allowing him to explore emotions beyond conventional love songs and heartbreak themes.

Musically, it draws from the soul, R&B and pop sounds of the 1980s and 1990s, particularly the Motown era. Luke cited Michael Jackson, Prince and The Stylistics as among his influences in shaping the track's sound.

“Sonically, I wanted to mirror the emotional tension of the lyrics. I was heavily influenced by pop, R&B and Motown, drawing inspiration from artists like Michael Jackson, Prince, and The Stylistics,” he said.

Luke first gained prominence as the lead vocalist of South Border, joining the band in 1998. He later pursued a solo career, continuing to release music that highlights his versatility as an R&B and OPM artist.

His recent releases under PolyEast Records include “Dapit-Hapon” in 2025, “Hanggang Kailan” in June 2026 and “Tama Na” in September 2026.

With “Tama Na,” Luke continues to explore new musical territory while maintaining the soulful vocal style that has defined his career.

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