Zack Tabudlo writes song inspired by â€˜PBBâ€™ tandem Jeo, Gehlee

Zack Tabudlo writes song inspired by ‘PBB’ tandem Jeo, Gehlee

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo is turning the kilig moments of “Pinoy Big Brother: Collab 3.0” housemates Gehlee Dangca and Jeo Ong into a song.

Zack recently teased his new track, titled “Tsaka Nalang,” which he said was inspired by watching the reality show.

“I keep watching ‘PBB.’ I was able to make a song,” the singer said in a video posted on Instagram.

The song draws inspiration from the growing popularity of JeoLee, the fan-given name for the pairing of Gehlee and Jeo, whose interactions inside the “PBB” house have attracted attention from viewers.

Following the positive response to his preview, Zack announced that he had completed the full version of the song.

“Due to popular demand, I finished the whole song just now. Can't wait for everyone to hear it soooon!” he wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

“Tsaka Nalang” is scheduled for release on Friday, November 6.

Zack is known for his hit songs “Binibini” and “Nangangamba.” He was also named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in May 2026.

RELATED: Zack Tabudlo laughs off 'maacm' comment: 'Lahat tayo pinagpapawisan'