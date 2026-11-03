Carmelle Collado hopes to make OPM resonate globally at 1st Eurovision Asia

MANILA, Philippines — Bicolana singer Carmelle Collado hopes to introduce the universal appeal of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) to international audiences as she represents the Philippines in the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia.

During her send off recently, Carmelle said her goal is to establish an emotional connection with viewers and show that Filipino music can resonate with listeners across cultures.

“Ang goal ko is to leave a deep sense of connection. Maintindihan nila Filipino music is deeply relatable. Sana ’yun maiwan ko sa kanila o tumatak sa kanila,” she said.

While she admitted feeling pressure ahead of the competition, Carmelle said she was also excited to share the stage with fellow artists and explore opportunities for OPM.

“Nakaka-pressure, but since nakita ko ‘yung ibang co-finalists, magagaling sila. Kinakabahan ako, but I’m excited kung ano pang opportunities ang mangyayari, hindi lang sa akin but makilala din ang OPM,” she said.

The singer added that her previous experiences have helped prepare her for the international competition.

“All those experiences shaped kung sino ako ngayon. Iba-iba lessons natutunan ko, bitbit ko,” she said.

A seven-time gold medalist at the 2019 World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA), Collado described her participation in Eurovision Asia as a dream come true, recalling how she had wanted to perform on an international stage since childhood.

“Sa mga hindi nakakaalam, talagang international stage ang pinapangarap ko po. Lumaki ako na pinapanood ko 'yung mga Pussycat Dolls, Spice Girls, kasi po 'yan ang ipinapalabas ng nanay ko nung bata pa ako,” she shared.

Supporting the Philippines' representative is Team Carmelle, which includes “Sobra-Sobra” songwriters Mat Olavides and Nica del Rosario, production head Jessamae Samson, stylist and creative director Ica Villanueva, and ABS-CBN Music, headed by Roxy Liquigan, together with its creatives, content and operations team led by Jonathan Manalo.

Manalo said Carmelle's participation goes beyond representing the network, describing it as an opportunity for Filipinos to rally behind an artist carrying the country's flag on the international stage.

“More than ABS-CBN, ito ay laban nating mga Pilipino. Lahat tayo, flag ng Philippines ang wine-wave natin dito. Nakakatuwa na si Carmelle ay representation ng isang empowered Filipina,” he said.

Samson, meanwhile, expressed confidence in Carmelle's abilities, particularly her capacity to combine singing, dancing and rapping in her performances.

“Carmelle can sing, of course, given na magaling talaga. Maganda ang boses. But to dance and sing at the same time, and rap, in the global stage. That is very exciting for us,” she said.

Carmelle also received surprise video messages from Apl.de.Ap, BINI and her former “The Voice Kids” coach Bamboo. Philippine Selection Night runners-up Marielle Montellano and SAGA also performed and expressed their support for the singer.

She likewise announced her upcoming solo concert, “Unleashed,” scheduled for January 29 at the New Frontier Theater.

Carmelle will compete against 10 other representatives from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

Filipinos can watch the inaugural “Eurovision Song Contest Asia” live on November 14 at 9:30 p.m. via iWant, ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live.

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