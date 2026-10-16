Music releases: Gab Cabangon, Ramona, Yllona Garcia drop new songs

MANILA, Philippines — From rediscovering love and reclaiming self-worth to reflecting on personal growth, Filipino artists are exploring different stages of life and relationships in their latest music releases.

Here are five new and upcoming releases to check out.

Gab Cabangon’s ‘Learn to Love Again’

Singer-songwriter Gab Cabangon explores rediscovering his passion for music and reconnecting with loved ones in his debut five-track EP, Learn to Love Again, released via Underdog Music.

Describing the EP as an “open diary,” Cabangon draws from his experiences navigating the music industry, balancing performances and behind-the-scenes work while pursuing his own music.

The five tracks follow different stages of emotional recovery, from distance and rediscovery to frustration, vulnerability, rest and genuine love.

Cabangon said the process of making the EP helped him recognize the importance of having a support system.

“I did realize in the process of developing the songs of Learn to Love Again that I didn’t have to be alone and that I do have my wife, my family, my friends, and a community to lean on when the going gets tough,” he said. “I also realized after writing everything that I just needed to show up.”

The focus track, “Love Again,” reflects his journey back to songwriting after taking a break from music during the pandemic. The experience taught him that stepping away from his craft did not make him any less of an artist.

“I think it taught me to rest and to pause,” Cabangon said. “That I didn’t have to be impatient and do music non-stop. It didn’t make me less of an artist. It’s okay to step away from time to time so that I don’t get too tired or frustrated with my music.”

Ramona’s ‘Manloloko’

Ramona takes on heartbreak and self-worth in “Manloloko,” a pop-punk track about leaving a relationship that no longer serves you.

Following the release of her singles “Laguna” and “GAGA,” the singer returns with a song that confronts the cycle of falling for the wrong person and finding the courage to walk away.

Produced by Sam Marquez and Timothy Run, with mastering by Emil Dela Rosa, “Manloloko” combines elements of ’90s alternative rock and riot grrrl with the catchy pop sensibilities of the TRL era.

The song's message centers on recognizing one's worth and refusing to remain in a relationship that repeatedly causes pain.

“It’s about knowing your worth, learning from heartbreak, and realizing that walking away from a ‘manloloko’ can lead you to someone who actually knows how to value you,” Ramona said.

The accompanying music video features the singer as a runaway bride who gradually embraces the freedom of choosing her own path. The visual reinforces the song’s message of independence and moving on from expectations that no longer reflect what she wants.

Sam Benwick’s ‘HIGHS and lows’

Filipino-British singer-songwriter Sam Benwick is set to release her debut album, HIGHS and lows, a 15-track collection of original songs about love, faith and the experiences of growing up.

Known for her intimate covers of international pop songs, Benwick turns to original material for the album, offering a personal look at her journey as a young woman navigating life's uncertainties.

The record explores the different forms of love, from the excitement of finding it to the pain of choosing the wrong person. It also reflects on how faith has shaped her outlook and helped her understand life's changing seasons.

Rather than presenting herself as someone who has figured everything out, Benwick uses the album to explore the lessons that come with personal experiences and relationships.

She recently previewed songs from the upcoming release at an invitation-only listening party held on Oct. 3 at Concept Space MNL in Quezon City. The event was attended by members of the press and The Samshines, her community of supporters, and included a question-and-answer session about the stories behind the songs.

Ylona Garcia’s ‘ylona, so far. (live)’

A decade after entering the entertainment industry, Ylona Garcia looks back on her musical journey with ylona, so far. (live), a nine-track live album released on Oct. 5, 2026, via Sony Music Entertainment.

The album revisits songs from different stages of her career, giving them new interpretations informed by her growth as a performer and her greater understanding of herself as an artist.

“It feels like a healing experience, and that means the world to me,” Garcia said of the project.

Looking back at her earlier work brought back memories of both opportunities and challenges, including growing up in the public eye and navigating expectations from the music industry and her fans.

“Looking back now, I’m incredibly grateful for all of it because it’s given me the perspective and experience to take more control over my career and, more importantly, to understand who I am as an artist,” she said.

The album features “my name is ylona garcia,” “lie so well,” “space,” “dahan dahan dahan lang,” “o pag ibig,” “don’t go changing,” “don’t say goodbye,” “win the fight” and “entertain me.”

Garcia said she previously focused on meeting other people's expectations rather than fully connecting with her music. Revisiting the songs a decade later allowed her to approach them from a more personal perspective.

The album's rollout began with “entertain me (live),” recorded during her 10 Year Manila Exclusive Set at Backyard Live.

Kai Del Rio’s ‘Call Me When You’re Tired’

Singer-songwriter Kai Del Rio explores the quiet, often overlooked side of love in her new single, “Call Me When You’re Tired,” released on Oct. 9 across major digital streaming platforms.

The piano-led pop track is one of three original songs Del Rio wrote for the Viu Original series “Love, Siargao,” starring Alden Richards and Nadine Lustre. The series is streaming on Viu Philippines and began airing on GMA Prime on Sept. 28.

Produced by Migz Haleco, the song focuses on being a source of comfort for someone going through a difficult time, even when providing that support becomes emotionally demanding.

“When I read the story brief for Love, Siargao, I wanted to explore how we sometimes get so caught up in our own problems that we forget there are people who are still willing to be there for us,” Del Rio said.

“I think it’s a very real kind of love. It’s not always about grand gestures or romance. Sometimes it’s just knowing there’s someone to come home to, even when everything else feels like a mess,” she added.

Del Rio, formerly known professionally as Kai Honasan, has previously contributed music to films, including “Liwanag” for the 2016 movie “Lakbay2Love.” She also wrote “Basta’t Kasama Kita” and recorded a rendition of Cynthia Alexander’s “No Umbrella” for the 2017 film “I’m Drunk, I Love You.”

The singer-songwriter said she enjoys creating music for films and television because it allows her to interpret other people's stories through her own perspective while creating songs that can also stand on their own.

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