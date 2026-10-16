Filipino indie band Novocrane wins Jack Danielâ€™s On Stage: The Chosen One

Filipino indie band Novocrane wins Jack Daniel’s On Stage: The Chosen One

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino indie band Novocrane has been named the winner of Jack Daniel’s On Stage (JDOS), earning recognition from a pool of 35 independent Filipino acts and an opportunity to bring its music to an international audience.

The band, which emerged as the program’s top act alongside finalists ALYSON and August Wahh, represented the Philippines at the AXEAN Festival 2026 in Bali, Indonesia, marking its first international performance.

The recognition capped the three-year music program, which supports independent Filipino artists through live showcases, collaborations and opportunities to connect with audiences beyond the local music scene.

Novocrane’s journey with JDOS began with Chapter One: Playlist Live in 2024, which marked the band’s first show in Manila. It continued with Chapter Two: Mixtape in May 2026, where selected artists participated in a collaborative live showcase.

During its time in the program, Novocrane evolved from a solo music project into a four-piece band, developing a more defined sound and identity.

The group released new music, staged its own album bar tour and collaborated with fellow independent artists while establishing its presence in the Philippine indie music scene.

Gabriel Fajardo of Jack Daniel’s Philippines said Novocrane stood out for its authenticity, artistic identity and willingness to grow while remaining true to itself.

“Novocrane demonstrated a character and authenticity that felt very natural to Jack Daniel’s. They have a distinct identity as artists, a dedication to developing and evolving their craft, while remaining open to growth and collaboration,” Fajardo said.

“Their independent spirit—the determination to create their own path, evolve on their own terms, and remain true to who they are as artists—is what makes Novocrane Jack Daniel’s On Stage: The Chosen One,” he added.

The band’s participation in AXEAN Festival gave its members an opportunity to introduce their music to audiences and industry professionals from across the region.

Fajardo said the experience could help open doors to future performances at international festivals and events by connecting the musicians with programmers and other industry decision-makers.

For Novocrane vocalist Kai, the performance was a milestone, as playing international shows had long been one of the band’s goals.

“To be able to travel the world because of our music is such an amazing thing. Performing at AXEAN Festival in Bali really meant a lot to us—it’s our first ever international show! To be able to share our music beyond home made me emotional,” she said.

“We’re incredibly thankful to everyone who believed in us (Thank you, Jack Daniel’s!). Playing international shows and festivals has always been our goal as a band. We can’t wait to play more!” she added.

Fellow band member Henz said performing overseas did not require them to change their identity or musical approach.

“What I really enjoyed about AXEAN was that we didn’t feel like we had to suddenly become something else just because we were performing outside the Philippines,” Henz said.

“We brought the same music, the same energy ... and the same weirdness that we have back home,” the musician added.

Jack Daniel’s On Stage builds on the brand’s involvement in the music community, including its support for grassroots initiatives, live music partnerships and independent showcases in the Philippines for more than two decades. Its previous initiatives include Jack Daniel’s Indiefest.

Although the JDOS program has concluded, Fajardo said the brand would continue supporting independent music and artists.

“While Jack Daniel’s On Stage is now complete, the support for music continues—with more music to discover, more artists to champion, and more moments to celebrate together,” he said.

Novocrane is now preparing for its next chapter, having released its latest single, “Dunkin!,” and working on its debut extended play (EP).

The band has also confirmed another international festival appearance, with details yet to be announced.

“This is just the beginning for Novocrane. We’ll keep on keeping on—all for the love of music and performing—and see where that takes us. We’re just happy to be here,” Kai said.

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