^

Music

SB19, BINI, KAIA lead 11th PPop Music Awards nominees

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 10, 2026 | 4:10pm
SB19, BINI, KAIA lead 11th PPop Music Awards nominees
Composite photo of P-pop groups BINI and SB19
Pilipino Star Ngayon / file, SB19 via Instagram

SUBIC, Philippines — Powerhouse groups SB19 and BINI lead the nominations for the 11th PPop Music Awards, formerly known as the Philippine Popular Music Awards.

SB19 scored six nods, while BINI will go head-to-head in four of those categories, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. SB19 is represented in the latter with "Visa" and "Lawless", while BINI's bet is "Blush."

"Blush" is also nominated for Production Design in a Music Video up against "Lawless", which is going against BINI's "Step Back" in the Choreography in a Video Performance.

The only category where the P-Pop Kings and the Nation's Girl Group are not up against each other is in Collaboration of the Year, which has SB19's "Toyfriend" with Be:First."

Rounding up the Artist of the Year race are G22, KAIA, BGYO and Alamat, all of whom but KAIA receiving just one other nomination.

Related: BINI makes history as first Filipino act nominated at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

KAIA's "Hulog" is up for Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year, while its "Sulong" with 1stOne and Horizon is up for Collaboration of the Year.

G22 is up for Production Design in a Music Video for "Groove On," BGYO is up for Choreography in a Video Performance for "Forever Tonight", and Alamat is up for Song of the Year for "Luzviminda".

The remaining Song of the Year nominee is "Oooh Lala Baby" by Baby Dolls, who are in New Group Artist of the Year against Xonara, Oona., Mei Mei, Ayo and Gat.

Oona. is the only other artist with at least three nominations as its "Darama" is up for Music Video of the Year and Production Design in a Music Video.

Related: Pinoy artists ena mori, SHNTI earn nominations at Taiwan’s 17th Golden Indie Music Awards

Here is the full list of nominations:

Artist of the Year

  • SB19
  • BINI
  • G22
  • KAIA
  • BGYO
  • Alamat

Song of the Year

  • "Visa" by SB19
  • "Luzviminda" by Alamat
  • "Hulog" by KAIA
  • "Blush" by BINI
  • "Oooh Lala Baby" by Baby Dolls
  • "Lawless" by SB19

Music Video of the Year

  • "Luzviminda" by Alamat
  • "Hulog" by KAIA
  • "Piliin Mo Ako" by 6ENSE
  • "Unang Bantayog" by HEXUS
  • "Float" by Pixie
  • "Darama" by Ooona.

Rising Girl Group of the Year

  • Calista
  • YGIG
  • Pixie
  • VVINK
  • DNA
  • Belamour

Rising Boy Group of the Year

  • 6ENSE
  • Bilib
  • Cloud 7
  • NEO
  • OneSouth
  • Sync

Production Design in a Music Video

  • "Blush" by BINI
  • "Lawless" by SB19
  • "Groove On" by G22
  • "Darama" by Ooona.
  • "Echo" by Echo
  • "Telebong" by Mei Mei

Choreography in a Video Performance

  • "Lawless" by SB19
  • "Step Back" by BINI
  • "Kembot" by GAT
  • "Ediwup" by JZX
  • "Forever Tonight" by BGYO
  • "Lamoba" by VXON

Vocal Arrangement in a Song Recording

  • "Sfire" by OneSouth
  • "Pag-ibig Fun" by VVINK
  • "Bandana" by Project Wan
  • "Orasan" by 1621
  • "Tabi" by Xonara
  • "Kupido" by Azter

Collaboration of the Year

  • "Toyfriend" by SB19 and Be:First
  • "Sulong" by 1stOne, KAIA, and Horizon
  • "Donuts" by Nadine Lustre and apl.de.ap
  • "Like Me" by Josh Cullen and Jay Park
  • "Dun Ka Na" by John Roa feat. Dash Calzado
  • "Luck" by Maki and James Reid

Solo Artist of the Year

  • J2X
  • Rob Deniel
  • Wilbert Ross
  • Hakki
  • James Reid
  • John Roa

New Group of the Year

  • Xonara
  • Oona.
  • Baby Dolls
  • Mei Mei
  • Ayo
  • Gat

RELATED: Sophia Laforteza to resume Katseye duties next year

ALAMAT

BGYO

BINI

KAIA

PINOY POP

SB19
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Olivia Dean headlines LaLaLa Manila 2027
2 days ago

Olivia Dean headlines LaLaLa Manila 2027

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The English singer will visit her fans in Manila. 
Music
fbtw
Engenes hype Enhypen's weekend 'fun meet'
4 days ago

Engenes hype Enhypen's weekend 'fun meet'

By Hannah Santos | 4 days ago
The event marked Enhypen’s first group fan meet in the Philippines following Heeseung’s departure from the group...
Music
fbtw
Glastonbury Festival 2027 tickets sell out in 45 minutes
5 days ago

Glastonbury Festival 2027 tickets sell out in 45 minutes

5 days ago
The iconic festival held at Worthy Farm in southwest England has become a fixture of the international musical calender, after...
Music
fbtw
Asian Pop Grammy to stay amid reservations, says awards chief
7 days ago

Asian Pop Grammy to stay amid reservations, says awards chief

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The Grammy for Asian Pop Music Performance will be at the 2027 ceremony.
Music
fbtw
'Forgotten Island' score finds roots in Indigenous instruments, rhythms
Exclusive
8 days ago

'Forgotten Island' score finds roots in Indigenous instruments, rhythms

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Filipino culture forms the deep foundations of "Forgotten Island," right down to its score.
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with