SB19, BINI, KAIA lead 11th PPop Music Awards nominees

SUBIC, Philippines — Powerhouse groups SB19 and BINI lead the nominations for the 11th PPop Music Awards, formerly known as the Philippine Popular Music Awards.

SB19 scored six nods, while BINI will go head-to-head in four of those categories, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. SB19 is represented in the latter with "Visa" and "Lawless", while BINI's bet is "Blush."

"Blush" is also nominated for Production Design in a Music Video up against "Lawless", which is going against BINI's "Step Back" in the Choreography in a Video Performance.

The only category where the P-Pop Kings and the Nation's Girl Group are not up against each other is in Collaboration of the Year, which has SB19's "Toyfriend" with Be:First."

Rounding up the Artist of the Year race are G22, KAIA, BGYO and Alamat, all of whom but KAIA receiving just one other nomination.

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KAIA's "Hulog" is up for Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year, while its "Sulong" with 1stOne and Horizon is up for Collaboration of the Year.

G22 is up for Production Design in a Music Video for "Groove On," BGYO is up for Choreography in a Video Performance for "Forever Tonight", and Alamat is up for Song of the Year for "Luzviminda".

The remaining Song of the Year nominee is "Oooh Lala Baby" by Baby Dolls, who are in New Group Artist of the Year against Xonara, Oona., Mei Mei, Ayo and Gat.

Oona. is the only other artist with at least three nominations as its "Darama" is up for Music Video of the Year and Production Design in a Music Video.

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Here is the full list of nominations:

Artist of the Year

SB19

BINI

G22

KAIA

BGYO

Alamat

Song of the Year

"Visa" by SB19

"Luzviminda" by Alamat

"Hulog" by KAIA

"Blush" by BINI

"Oooh Lala Baby" by Baby Dolls

"Lawless" by SB19

Music Video of the Year

"Luzviminda" by Alamat

"Hulog" by KAIA

"Piliin Mo Ako" by 6ENSE

"Unang Bantayog" by HEXUS

"Float" by Pixie

"Darama" by Ooona.

Rising Girl Group of the Year

Calista

YGIG

Pixie

VVINK

DNA

Belamour

Rising Boy Group of the Year

6ENSE

Bilib

Cloud 7

NEO

OneSouth

Sync

Production Design in a Music Video

"Blush" by BINI

"Lawless" by SB19

"Groove On" by G22

"Darama" by Ooona.

"Echo" by Echo

"Telebong" by Mei Mei

Choreography in a Video Performance

"Lawless" by SB19

"Step Back" by BINI

"Kembot" by GAT

"Ediwup" by JZX

"Forever Tonight" by BGYO

"Lamoba" by VXON

Vocal Arrangement in a Song Recording

"Sfire" by OneSouth

"Pag-ibig Fun" by VVINK

"Bandana" by Project Wan

"Orasan" by 1621

"Tabi" by Xonara

"Kupido" by Azter

Collaboration of the Year

"Toyfriend" by SB19 and Be:First

"Sulong" by 1stOne, KAIA, and Horizon

"Donuts" by Nadine Lustre and apl.de.ap

"Like Me" by Josh Cullen and Jay Park

"Dun Ka Na" by John Roa feat. Dash Calzado

"Luck" by Maki and James Reid

Solo Artist of the Year

J2X

Rob Deniel

Wilbert Ross

Hakki

James Reid

John Roa

New Group of the Year

Xonara

Oona.

Baby Dolls

Mei Mei

Ayo

Gat

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