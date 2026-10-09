Pinoy artists ena mori, SHNTI earn nominations at Taiwanâ€™s 17th Golden Indie Music Awards

Pinoy artists ena mori, SHNTI earn nominations at Taiwan’s 17th Golden Indie Music Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino artists ena mori and SHNTI have earned nominations at the 17th Golden Indie Music Awards (GIMA) in Taiwan, competing in the Best Asian Creative Artist category.

ena mori received a nomination for “Ore,” while SHNTI is nominated for “Melting PT.” The two Filipino acts are among five nominees in the category, which recognizes outstanding original music by artists from across Asia outside Taiwan.

They will compete against KIKI for “Death of a Daisy & Birth of an Oyster,” N.Y.P.D. ???? for “DON’T LIKE ???,” and NAMDO CALLING, a collaboration among Jung Eunhye, CADEJO and Yechan Kim.

The Best Asian Creative Artist category received a record 105 entries from artists outside Taiwan, the highest number in the award's history.

The 17th edition of GIMA received a total of 4,242 submissions, with this year's nominees representing various genres, including alternative pop, jazz, electronic music and hip-hop.

The awards carry the theme “? TRUE,” combining the Taiwanese expression “?” (chù), which describes being emotionally moved or deeply affected, with the English word “TRUE.” The theme celebrates authenticity in music and its ability to connect people across cultures.

Fang Q, bassist of Taiwanese band Cosmos People, chairs this year's awards jury.

Taiwanese band Sunset Rollercoaster is among the prominent nominees, earning nods for Best Album, Best Band and Best Alternative Pop Album for “QUIT QUIETLY.” Its track “Bluebird” is also nominated for Best Alternative Pop Song, while Tseng Kuo Hung is in the running for Best Singer-songwriter for the album.

Meanwhile, Yuhan Su will receive the Jury Award for “Over The Moons.” The GIMA Impact Award will be presented to Blue Note Taipei and its founder, Tsai Bop, for their contributions to Taiwan's jazz culture and live music community.

The GIMA LIVE showcase, featuring final performances from nominees in the Best Live Performance category, will take place on Oct. 21 and 22 at CORNER MAX in Taipei. The winner will be determined after the performances.

The 17th Golden Indie Music Awards ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at the Taipei Music Center. The event will also be livestreamed for international audiences.

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