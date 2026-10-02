Barbie Almalbis, Kitchie Nadal reunite for intimate concert

MANILA, Philippines — Rock icons Barbie Almalbis and Kitchie Nadal are set to share the stage anew for an intimate two-billed concert on October 11 at Matchpoint Sports Bar and Events in Mandaluyong City.

Dubbed “Crossfade,” the one-night-only show will feature performances of their classic hits as well as newer material from their respective music careers.

Barbie and Kitchie have previously performed together in the first two editions of “Secrets” at the Music Museum. They later reunited for the two-part “Tanaw” series, which brought together artists from the Philippine rock and alternative-pop scene.

For “Crossfade,” the two singers will perform extended sets highlighting songs that have become part of Filipino pop culture, alongside new releases reflecting their evolving artistry.

The concert is set to explore the musical influences and experiences that have shaped both artists, while giving fans an opportunity to hear their music in a more intimate live setting.

Tickets are priced at P1,600 and are available online.

The event will be standing-room only, with a limited number of seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.

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