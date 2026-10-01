Katseye, Megan Thee Stallion among Victoria's Secret 2026 performers

Katseye pose in the press room during the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines — Global girl group Katseye and Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion lead the line-up of performers for the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Victoria's Secret announced last July that its annual fashion show would be staged in Los Angeles for the first time in 19 years, though no venue has been unveiled yet.

This year's event will take place on October 18 (the 19th in the Philippines) and can be viewed globally via YouTube.

Country singer Megan Moroney and Canadian pop star Tate McRae complete the all-women line-up of this year's edition.

Last year's show also featured an all-women line-up in Karol G, Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, and select members of Twice.

The fashion show comes just as Katseye begins the American leg of its "Wildworld" tour, which Filipina leader Sophia Laforteza hopes to rejoin the group after going on temporary hiatus for her mental health.

Another member, Manon Bannerman, has been on hiatus from the pop act since February and has largely been absent from Katseye's engagements this year.

Moroney will just have finished the 2026 dates of her "Cloud 9" tour when the fashion show will be staged. The artist will restart her tour in Australia this May.

Models Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanpoel, Ashley Graham, Imaan Hammam, Anok Yai, Devyn Garcia, Paloma Elsesser, Abby Champion, and Alex Consani are confirmed to grace the Victoria's Secret show.

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