SB19 feted at Senate for historic Lollapalooza 2026 number

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop kings SB19 met Sen. Bam Aquino at the Senate on Monday, September 28, as the chamber took up a resolution recognizing the group's historic performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival.

Aquino posted a selfie with SB19 on Facebook and teased the group's visit to the Senate.

The senator filed and sponsored Senate Resolution 545, which recognizes SB19's Lollapalooza milestone and its contribution to the development of the Philippine creative industries. Aquino filed the resolution on July 31 following the group's performance.

"Taon ng tiyaga, sakripisyo, at paniniwala sa sariling tunog ang nagdala sa kanila mula sa pagiging isang grupong nangangarap lang na makilala, tungo sa pagiging isa sa mga pangunahing mukha ng P-pop sa international stage. At sa Lollapalooza, tinotoo po nila ito," Aquino said in his sponsorship speech.

Aquino recalled the group's early years, including its breakout with "Go Up" in 2019, followed by hits such as "Gento," "Bazinga" and "Crimzone."

"Mahalagang kilalanin natin ang mga tagumpay na ito because every time a Filipino artist steps onto a global stage, they open that stage a little wider for the next Filipino who dreams of doing the same," Aquino said.

"Marahil iyon ang pinakamahalagang ambag ng SB19. Sa bawat entabladong kanilang inaakyatan, bitbit nila ang kanilang pagiging Pilipino. Hindi nila kailangang iwanan ang kanilang identity upang tanggapin ng mundo—sa halip, iyon po mismo ang kanilang ipinagmamalaki," he added.

SB19 performed a full set at Grant Park in Chicago on July 30, becoming the first homegrown Filipino act to perform at Lollapalooza. The group took the Allianz Stage for an hour-long set.

Aquino previously filed Senate Resolution 370 congratulating and commending P-pop girl group BINI for its historic appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in April.

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