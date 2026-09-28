^

Music

SB19 feted at Senate for historic Lollapalooza 2026 number

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 28, 2026 | 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop kings SB19 met Sen. Bam Aquino at the Senate on Monday, September 28, as the chamber took up a resolution recognizing the group's historic performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival.

Aquino posted a selfie with SB19 on Facebook and teased the group's visit to the Senate.

The senator filed and sponsored Senate Resolution 545, which recognizes SB19's Lollapalooza milestone and its contribution to the development of the Philippine creative industries. Aquino filed the resolution on July 31 following the group's performance.

"Taon ng tiyaga, sakripisyo, at paniniwala sa sariling tunog ang nagdala sa kanila mula sa pagiging isang grupong nangangarap lang na makilala, tungo sa pagiging isa sa mga pangunahing mukha ng P-pop sa international stage. At sa Lollapalooza, tinotoo po nila ito," Aquino said in his sponsorship speech.

Aquino recalled the group's early years, including its breakout with "Go Up" in 2019, followed by hits such as "Gento," "Bazinga" and "Crimzone."

"Mahalagang kilalanin natin ang mga tagumpay na ito because every time a Filipino artist steps onto a global stage, they open that stage a little wider for the next Filipino who dreams of doing the same," Aquino said.

"Marahil iyon ang pinakamahalagang ambag ng SB19. Sa bawat entabladong kanilang inaakyatan, bitbit nila ang kanilang pagiging Pilipino. Hindi nila kailangang iwanan ang kanilang identity upang tanggapin ng mundo—sa halip, iyon po mismo ang kanilang ipinagmamalaki," he added.

SB19 performed a full set at Grant Park in Chicago on July 30, becoming the first homegrown Filipino act to perform at Lollapalooza. The group took the Allianz Stage for an hour-long set.

Aquino previously filed Senate Resolution 370 congratulating and commending P-pop girl group BINI for its historic appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in April. 

RELATED: SB19's historic Lollapalooza set earns Senate resolution

OPM

ORIGINAL PILIPINO MUSIC

P-POP

PINOY POP

SB19
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
U2 performs surprise 50th anniversary gigs
1 day ago

U2 performs surprise 50th anniversary gigs

1 day ago
The legendary musicians performed at their old stomping grounds for an audience of hundreds of students and staff.
Music
fbtw
Dolly Parton's nephew ordered to stay away from estate staff, properties
1 day ago

Dolly Parton's nephew ordered to stay away from estate staff, properties

1 day ago
Dolly Parton's nephew has been ordered to stay away from employees and properties of her estate.
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift breaks Spotify records anew with 'Showgirl' encore, 'Patient Zero'
2 days ago

Taylor Swift breaks Spotify records anew with 'Showgirl' encore, 'Patient Zero'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Taylor Swift is back to breaking records after dropping a new bunch of songs.
Music
fbtw
BINI, SB19, 'Forgotten Island' score seen to open doors for Filipino music, films
Exclusive
3 days ago

BINI, SB19, 'Forgotten Island' score seen to open doors for Filipino music, films

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
'Forgotten Island' composer wants Filipino stories to keep coming. "Come have more," he says.
Music
fbtw
'Most Sophia thing I could do': Sophia Laforteza reflects on 'Forgotten Island' cover song
3 days ago

'Most Sophia thing I could do': Sophia Laforteza reflects on 'Forgotten Island' cover song

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Sophia Lafortza expressed gratitude for being involved in "Forgotten Island."
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with