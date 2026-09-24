Maguindanao chants, 'Jaws' inspired Lea Salonga's 'Forgotten Island' music score

MANILA, Philippines — "Jaws" isn't the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of Lea Salonga, but that is what "Forgotten Island" composer Nathan Matthew David took from in employing her in the movie's score.

DreamWorks Animation's newest movie is heavily inspired by Filipino culture, following two best friends who end up on a mystical island inhabited by creatures from Philippine folklore.

The most feared of these inhabitants is the Dreaded Manananggal named Manang voiced by Lea, who is more visually present than she is heard — at least from a speaking point of view.

A quick look through the film's official soundtrack will show that Lea was heavily involved in the score, an intentional move by the Filipino-American composer.

"I think very early on, especially once we knew that Lea was going to be Manang, we wanted to have a vocal component to her theme," David said in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

The composer described Manang as a complex character, simple upon her introduction but the complexity comes in once bits of her backstory are revealed.

Her melody at first sounds mournful and sad without any clue on her backstory, "Along the way, there's still that bit of melancholy. You eventually connect to that at the very end, when you realize why she is the way she is and what has made her the way she is."

Related: Liza Soberano, H.E.R. hail Lea Salonga as a Manananggal in 'Forgotten Island'

David shared being inspired in his research listening to several Maguindanao chants and came across one that spoke to the idea of reconcilation. He did not use that specific chant but rather made pieces inspired by it for Manang's theme.

"It was a nice theme to have for her, for her sonic world where she was singing something that on some level was calling for reconciliation, because eventually that does happen for her character," the composer said of Lea and Manang.

He also acknowledged to Philstar.com that Lea's Manang did not have much speaking lines, a decision that the production team took from "Jaws."

In the 1975 blockbuster that launched Steven Spielberg's career, the monstrous shark only has around four minutes of screentime in the movie that runs for two hours.

"In 'Jaws,' you know the shark is there just through very simple mechanics and music," David shared, referencing John Williams' iconic score. "We wanted that recognizability. As soon as you heard her melody or sounds from her world, you knew it was Manang."

"Her vocals are absolutely everywhere, even if she's not talking. Whether it's her breathing, chanting, singing, we did a number of sessions [with Lea] to really build a sonic world around her voice," the composer ended.

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