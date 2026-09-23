Music releases: Jackson Wang, Inigo Pascual drop new songs

MANILA, Philippines — Global superstar Jackson Wang released his new single “Thank You," with its official music video shot on the new iPhone 18 Pro. It is his first new music release since signing with Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

“We’re excited to have Jackson Wang join our family here at Roc Nation," Jay-Z said in a statement. “He’s an incredible artist with a very special drive, and we can’t wait to see what he does next.”

Shot in black and white, the “Thank You” music video sees Jackson stripped-back, moving through different stages of his life, thanking his fans and those who have always championed him for their unwavering support. For Jackson, sharing this song with his biggest supporters is the ultimate celebration of all the eras in his career leading up to this moment. “Thank You” closes a chapter, but paves the way for more new music and creativity.

Jackson invited fans from all around the world to be a part of the project, with applicants from more than 80 countries, selecting 30 individuals from China, the U.S., Australia, Mexico, the UK, and more to join him on set. Every character, outfit and circle in the music video represents an important person, memory or chapter that has shaped Jackson into the person he is today. From his early start in gymnastics and fencing to memories with childhood friends, through to his astounding music career and now signing with Roc Nation, Jackson is grateful for every part of it.

The new single follows an incredible year so far for Jackson. This spring, Jackson continued his "Magic Man 2 World Tour" across North America and Latin America, including sold-out shows at Los Angeles's Kia Forum, Brooklyn's Barclays Center, and a milestone first-ever "Magic Man" tour stop in Manila at the Araneta Coliseum last November 2025. He continues the tour throughout mainland China this October.

The album, "Magic Man 2," debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart and landed Jackson in the Top 15 of the Billboard Artist 100.

Inigo pens new song

Inigo Pascual celebrated his 29th birthday with the release of his new self-penned single, "Pagdating ng Panahon," which he described as an “anthem for a special someone who lives across the world.”

The singer-songwriter also unveiled the song’s official music video on the ABS-CBN Star Music YouTube channel, featuring BINI member Mikha Lim as his best friend and love interest.

Shot in the Philippines and Australia, the music video was directed by Richard Goot and Inigo’s father, actor Piolo Pascual.

“It was my dad’s idea when we were on a tour in Australia. My dad was doing everything — he was finding locations where we were going to shoot,” shared Inigo. “It was the first time my dad has ever done something like that.”

Inigo also shared how he personally chose Mikha to be his leading lady in the music video, expressing his gratitude that she agreed to take part despite BINI’s demanding schedule.

“She was our first choice when my dad decided to film the stuff in Australia. We have the same group of friends. I’m glad she was nice enough and willing to do it,” he said.

“Pagdating ng Panahon” captures the quiet hope of someone willing to wait for love to arrive at the right time, holding on to the belief that the person he loves will eventually look back and realize he has always been there.

The single follows Inigo’s comeback release, “Ikaw at Ikaw,” whose message is closely connected to the new song.

“It was like a continuation of my thoughts from ‘Ikaw at Ikaw,’” he shared.

Both “Pagdating ng Panahon” and “Ikaw at Ikaw” will be part of Inigo’s upcoming album.

'Showtime' girl group Baby Dolls scores triple wins

Breakout girl group Baby Dolls continues to make their mark in the music scene as their hit songs “Oohh Lala Baby” and “Ikembot Mo” draw more streams and views, while their latest single “Meme” gains traction across streaming and social media platforms.

The “It’s Showtime” girl group made their breakthrough with the release of their debut EP “Zoom Baby Dolls” last March, which introduced their fun and upbeat sound to music fans. Among its standout tracks were “Oohh Lala Baby” and “Ikembot Mo,” which have since become two of the group’s biggest hits.

The group is now carrying that success into their latest release, “Meme,” which dropped on September 3. The new single has already surpassed 91,000 streams on Spotify, while its lyric video has earned 162,000 views on YouTube. On TikTok, the track is also gaining traction, with more than 15,700 posts using the song.

“Sobrang kinilig po kami ngayong meron kaming original song kasi mas mailalabas pa namin 'yung flavors na itinatago na namin,” the group said.

Adding to the excitement, Baby Dolls is set to headline their first major concert “Baby Dolls: Ooh Lala Live sa Skydome” on November 8 at SM City North Edsa Skydome.

Meanwhile, “Oohh Lala Baby” has surpassed 10.5 million streams on Spotify, while the song has been used in more than 9.3 million TikTok posts. Its music video has also reached over 22 million views on YouTube after topping the YouTube Music chart, further cementing its popularity among fans.

“Ikembot Mo” has earned 3.9 million streams on Spotify and over 6.8 million views for its lyric video on YouTube. The song has also been used in more than 2.5 million TikTok posts, extending its reach across social media.

The seven-member Baby Dolls is composed of Arianne Dela Cruz, Chole Florendo, Eriel Reyes, Ina Ortega, Jelai Ahamil, Johaira Moris, and Juby Sabino.

New bands alert

KDR Music House has welcomed two new bands to its artist roster — Pasig-based six-piece indie alternative rock band Calle Aurora and Tondo, Manila-based four-piece group 4EYEM.

Calle Aurora officially joins KDR Music House as a six-member indie alternative rock band. According to the announcement, the group draws inspiration from the words “Calle,” meaning street, and “Aurora,” referring to light.

The band aims to turn everyday stories, emotions and journeys into music.

“Every journey has a story, and every story deserves a sound,” KDR Music House said in welcoming Calle Aurora.

Meanwhile, 4EYEM joins the roster as a four-piece band from Tondo, Manila.

KDR Music House described the group as bringing a distinctive sound and heartfelt artistry to its growing roster of artists.

“With their distinctive sound and heartfelt artistry, 4EYEM brings a fresh musical voice to the KDR Music House roster,” the company said.

The music company also expressed its support for both bands as they begin their respective journeys under its roster.

Calle Aurora and 4EYEM are the latest additions to KDR Music House, which represents and develops Filipino music artists.

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