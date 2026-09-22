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Music

SB19’s Josh records new song with Korean rapper Jay Park 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 22, 2026 | 6:21pm
SB19â€™s Josh records new song with Korean rapper Jay ParkÂ 
Composite image of SB19 member Josh Cullen (left) and South Korean-American rapper and singer Jay Park.
Josh Cullen, Jay Park via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Josh Cullen is releasing a new single that features his collaboration with South Korean singer and former 2PM member Jay Park. 

His company, IZ Entertainment, made the announcement on Wednesday night. 

The single “Like Me” is out on September 24. 

It is part of Josh’s solo effort outside of SB19.  The boys of SB19 have been pursuing solo ventures via releasing singles outside of the group’s activities. 

Josh released his solo debut album “Lost and Found” in 2024, which features the songs “Silent Cries” and “No Control.” 

RELATED: SB19's Josh Cullen staging 1st album concert this month

JOSH CULLEN

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