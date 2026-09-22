SB19â€™s Josh records new song with Korean rapper Jay ParkÂ 

SB19’s Josh records new song with Korean rapper Jay Park

Composite image of SB19 member Josh Cullen (left) and South Korean-American rapper and singer Jay Park.

MANILA, Philippines — Josh Cullen is releasing a new single that features his collaboration with South Korean singer and former 2PM member Jay Park.

His company, IZ Entertainment, made the announcement on Wednesday night.

The single “Like Me” is out on September 24.

It is part of Josh’s solo effort outside of SB19. The boys of SB19 have been pursuing solo ventures via releasing singles outside of the group’s activities.

Josh released his solo debut album “Lost and Found” in 2024, which features the songs “Silent Cries” and “No Control.”

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