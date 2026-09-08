Ely Buendia, Chito Miranda pack Dubaiâ€™s Coca-Cola Arena for sold-out OPM concert

Ely Buendia, Chito Miranda pack Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena for sold-out OPM concert

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino music icons Ely Buendia and Chito Miranda brought OPM nostalgia to Dubai as they performed before a sold-out crowd at the Coca-Cola Arena on August 30.

The concert brought together thousands of Filipino fans for a night of familiar hits, high-energy performances and songs that have become part of the soundtrack of several generations.

For many overseas Filipinos, the show also served as a homecoming of sorts, allowing them to reconnect with Filipino music and culture while living thousands of miles away from the Philippines.

The strong turnout was particularly notable amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, where travel concerns and cautious consumer spending have posed challenges for the entertainment industry.

Despite these circumstances, the sold-out concert underscored the continued demand for live Filipino entertainment overseas and the enduring popularity of Buendia and Miranda among Filipino audiences.

Buendia, best known as the frontman of Eraserheads, and Miranda, lead vocalist of Parokya ni Edgar, have both played defining roles in the development of modern OPM. Their respective catalogs have remained popular across generations, making their Dubai collaboration a natural draw for Filipino music fans.

The concert was mounted by Tiana Entertainment, Inc., founded and led by CEO Bojie Yangco, a concert promoter with 21 years of experience in the live entertainment industry.

Tiana Entertainment has staged concerts across Canada, the United States, Australia, the Middle East and Kazakhstan, featuring Filipino acts including Rivermaya, SB19, Ben&Ben, Buendia and Miranda.

The Dubai show marks another milestone for the concert promoter as it continues to bring Filipino artists to international stages and provide overseas Filipino communities with opportunities to celebrate OPM.

Beyond the sold-out numbers, the concert highlighted the growing reach of Filipino music abroad—and the lasting connection between OPM and Filipinos, wherever they may be in the world.

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