Philippine concert culture boosts local economy, says Live Nation Philippines head

MANILA, Philippines — Live Nation Philippines (LNPH) managing director Rhiza Pascua reiterated her call for more people to attend concerts given how much the industry contributes to the local economy.

The executive sat down for an exclusive interview with Philstar.com to discuss how the economy is affected by Philippine concert culture.

Pascua recalled the speech she gave last year after being honored by Billboard Philippines as Executive of the Year award for Management, Concerts, and Live Entertainment, where she claimed that 18% of the gross domestic product of the entertainment industry came from LNPH shows.

"Kaya nga sabi ko sa mga tao, 'Yung mga nanay dito, payagan niyo yung mga anak niyo [mag-concert] kasi tumutulong kayo sa ekonomiya," she quipped in recollection.

She used SB19 as an example of that economic success, given that people from all around the world flew in to watch the P-pop Kings' "Wakas at Simula: The Trilogy Concert Finale" earlier this year.

The executive estimated that a third of the concert's attendees had flown in to Manila for the show. Granted many of them were Filipino, but among them were individuals from Brazil and the Middle East.

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LNPH often partners with the country's Tourism Promotions Board, and Pascua shared the agency is always glad when concert packages are formed with hotels because they always sell.

"I try to help out the industry, the economy the best way I can, at siyempre sponsorship yan," Pascua added.

What LNPH is trying to focus on more now is promoting local artists abroad, like what it did for SB19 in Lollapalooza — becoming the first homegrown Filipino act to perform at the popular music festival.

The efforts began with the promoter helming Rivermaya's reunion concert two years ago, and as recent as the end of August 2026, when Ely Buendia and Chito Miranda teamed up for a concert in Dubai.

At the moment, LNPH is weighing which Filipino artist to take abroad next, hoping to mirror the success SB19 had in Chicago and so that current Philippine talent can continue to be appreciated internationally.

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