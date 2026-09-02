Itchyworms brings hits to New Zealand with 4-city tour

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pop-rock band The Itchyworms is taking its music to New Zealand this September with performances scheduled in four cities across the country.

The band will kick off the “Akin Ka Na Lang” New Zealand Tour 2026 in Auckland on September 18 before heading to the Notre Dame Performing Arts Center in Wellington on September 19, Queenstown Memorial Center in Queenstown on September 25 and Christ’s College Auditorium in Christchurch on September 26.

Known for witty songwriting, guitar-driven melodies and anthemic hits, The Itchyworms have become one of the most recognizable names in Original Pilipino Music (OPM), with songs that blend humor, heartbreak and everyday Filipino experiences.

Their upcoming New Zealand shows are expected to give Filipinos living abroad a musical connection to home while introducing Kiwi audiences to the distinct sound and character of OPM.

For vocalist-guitarist Jugs Jugueta, the tour is an opportunity to reconnect with Filipino communities overseas while showcasing Filipino culture through music.

“It’s very humbling. It’s really great that the world is now discovering all things Filipino,” Jugueta said, referring to the growing international appreciation for Filipino culture, artists and music.

With performances scheduled in four cities, Jugueta also encouraged Filipino fans to bring along their New Zealand friends and family.

“We encourage all Filipinos to bring their Kiwi friends and family so that we can show them how Filipinos party!” he said.

Drummer and vocalist Jazz Nicolas, meanwhile, pointed to the band’s ability to combine catchy melodies with lyrics that can range from humorous to heartbreaking as one of the reasons their music continues to connect with different generations.

“It’s like hiding medicine in chocolate. We like to put petty or tragic lyrics inside a catchy pop melody,” Nicolas said.

That signature approach has helped The Itchyworms build a following beyond the Philippines, with their songs often pairing upbeat arrangements with lyrics about love, relationships and the sometimes bittersweet realities of life.

For Nicolas, the New Zealand tour also provides an opportunity to introduce OPM to more international listeners and demonstrate the diversity of Filipino music.

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