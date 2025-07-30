^

Music

Thousands to pay respects as Ozzy Osbourne laid to rest in UK hometown

Philstar.com
July 30, 2025 | 6:59pm
Thousands to pay respects as Ozzy Osbourne laid to rest in UK hometown
Mourners and music fans line the streets ready to pay their respects, before the funeral cortege of Ozzy Osbourne, the late lead singer of Black Sabbath, makes its way through Birmingham, central England on July 30, 2025. Thousands are expected to line the streets in Ozzy Osbourne's UK hometown of Birmingham on Wednesday to honor the heavy metal hell-raiser Ozzy Osbourne as he is laid to rest.
AFP / Ben Stansall

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Thousands are expected to line the streets of Ozzy Osbourne's UK hometown of Birmingham on Wednesday to honor the heavy metal hell-raiser as he is laid to rest.

Osbourne, nicknamed the "Prince of Darkness" and who once bit a bat while on stage while performing with his Black Sabbath band, died on July 22 at the age of 76.

The heavy metal star, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, passed away just over a fortnight after playing a final gig before a sold-out crowd in Birmingham.

Birmingham city council said Osbourne's funeral cortege would pass slowly through the city from 1 p.m. (1200 GMT) down Broad Street to Black Sabbath bridge, along a route planned with the rocker's family.

The hearse and vehicles will be accompanied by a live brass band performance by local musicians from Bostin' Brass.

Osbourne will then be laid to rest at a private funeral service.

"Ozzy was more than a music legend — he was a son of Birmingham," Zafar Iqbal, the lord mayor of the central English city, said in a statement.

"It was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

"We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We're proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began," Iqbal added.

Thousands of fans have left heartfelt messages and floral tributes at the bridge in recent days, mourning the death of the musician who was instrumental in pioneering heavy metal, an offshoot of hard rock.

Black Sabbath enjoyed huge commercial success in the 1970s and 80s after forming in Birmingham in 1968.

Their eponymous 1970 debut album made the UK top 10 and paved the way for a string of hit records, including their most famous song "Paranoid."

The group went on to sell more than 75 million albums worldwide and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. Osbourne was added for a second time last year as a solo artist.

Osbourne gained notoriety for his outlandish stunts, many of them fueled by his lavish use of drugs and alcohol.

In 1989, he was arrested for drunkenly trying to strangle his wife Sharon, which he once mentioned in a 2007 interview.

His live performances at the height of his hedonism have gone down in rock folklore, particularly the 1982 gig in the US city of Des Moines when he bit a bat on stage.

Osbourne said he thought a fan had thrown a fake rubber bat onstage, and it was not until he took a bite that he realized it was real.

RELATED: Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne dead aged 76

BLACK SABBATH

OZZY OSBOURNE
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sofronio Vasquez calls SONA 2025 performance validation of professionalism
2 days ago

Sofronio Vasquez calls SONA 2025 performance validation of professionalism

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Sofronio Vasquez is overwhelmed to be performing at the SONA 2025 but still considers it validation of his identity as a professional...
Music
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo launches recording label, 1st release to be SB19 collab
4 days ago

Sarah Geronimo launches recording label, 1st release to be SB19 collab

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Singer Sarah Geronimo just launched her own recording label aptly named G-Music.
Music
fbtw
BoyNextDoor returning to Philippines for FIVB Men's Worlds opening
4 days ago

BoyNextDoor returning to Philippines for FIVB Men's Worlds opening

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
BoyNextDoor are coming back to the Philippines again to perform at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship opening...
Music
fbtw
Regine Velasquez, Jonathan Manalo team up for new wellness anthem
4 days ago

Regine Velasquez, Jonathan Manalo team up for new wellness anthem

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 4 days ago
Regine Velasquez and Jonathan Manalo collaborated on a new anthem for a health and wellness app.
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with