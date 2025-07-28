Beyonce reunites Destiny's Child for 'Cowboy Carter' tour finale

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning singer Beyonce Knowles capped off her "Cowboy Carter" tour by sharing the stage with her former Destiny's Child groupmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

The tour concluded its 32-stadium run in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, where fans got a real treat seeing Kelly and Michelle join Beyonce on stage after their hit song, "Independent Women," was played in the venue.

The reunited girl group performed a medley of its hits, including "Lose My Breath" and "Bootylicious." The trio even participated in the "mute challenge." They also sang Beyonce's "Energy" from her "Renaissance" album.

Destiny’s Child reunite at the final COWBOY CARTER Tour show in Las Vegas tonight. #COWBOYCARTERTour pic.twitter.com/2K7qZP4Cea — COWBOY CARTER Tour (@CowboyCarterWT) July 27, 2025

After the surprise performance, Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy, took the stage as she often did throughout the tour.

Destiny's Child was formed in the 1990s with Beyonce, Kelly, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett. The final trio of Beyonce, Kelly, and Michelle was formed in 2000 and lasted for six years.

Since then, the group has reunited a couple of times, namely, Beyonce's 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show and 2018 Coachella Music Festival headliner peformance.

More recent unofficial reunion took place in January last year for the birthday of Beyonce's mother, Tina, and last November when Beyonce and Kelly supported Michelle on Broadway for "Death Becomes Her."

RELATED: Sarah Geronimo launches recording label, 1st release to be SB19 collab