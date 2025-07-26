Regine Velasquez, Jonathan Manalo team up for new wellness anthem

MANILA, Philippines — Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid and celebrated songwriter-producer Jonathan Manalo have collaborated on a new anthem for health and wellness app mWell.

The anthem "I Am Well" was launched ahead of a special screening of "Only We Know" starring Dingdong Dantes and Charo Santos-Concio in a Mandaluyong mall earlier this month.

Both actors graced the screening of the film, a May-December romance movie that also explores forgiveness and wellness.

"We're talking about wellness nowadays. It's very important, especially in our world. There's a lot of sickness happening left and right, so it's really good for us to be proactive about our overall well-being," said Dantes.

Santos-Concio chipped in that having a healthy life leads into a happy life.

mWell, developed by Metro Pacific Health Tech Corp., offers telemedicine, health and wellness programs, e-commerce, among others, in an integrated, tech-based healthcare digital ecosystem.

The new anthem, itself about self-care, is the beginning of mWell's latest advocacy campaign encouraging every Filipino to make wellness not just as a goal, but as a way of life.

Related: SB19, Sarah Geronimo, PBB housemates headline Acer Day 2025 line-up

"I Am Well" also supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being

"Our purpose is to provide Filipinos with meaningful access to better health. 'I Am Well' speaks to that mission in the most basic language. Health shouldn't be a privilege. Each Filipino deserves to have a stable foundation upon which they can build better lives," said Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of mWell and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), in a statement.

The app's president Chaye Cabal-Revilla echoed Pangilinan's declaration, adding that mWell hopes to inspire a mindset shift where taking care of oneself becomes an act of empowerment.

"Through music, storytelling, and technology, we're walking with every Filipino on their journey to better health," Cabal-Revilla added.

Even Velasquez-Alcasid acknowledged that health is the most important investment, and taking care of loved ones involves taking care of ourselves too.

"Mind and body must be in sync for us to be truly well. Let's find strength and support in each other so each one of us can truly say, 'I Am Well,'" she ended.

RELATED: Taylor Swift gets 13 brand new Madame Tussauds statues