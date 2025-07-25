^

Music

SB19, Sarah Geronimo, PBB housemates headline Acer Day 2025 line-up

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 12:11pm
SB19, Sarah Geronimo, PBB housemates headline Acer Day 2025 line-up
Composite photos of Sarah Geronimo and SB19
STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop royalty SB19 and Royalty Sarah Geronimo will headline the ninth consecutive Acer Day celebration this August.

Also performing at the event on August 9 in the Mall of Asia Area are Itchyworms, Maki, G22, and KMKZ.

Making their debut appearance as new Acerpure ambassadors are a number of "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" housemates led by winning duo Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca.

Brent and Mika will be joined by Klarisse De Guzman, Shuvee Etrata, Esnyr Ranollo, Will Ashley, Ralph De Leon, and Charlie Fleming.

Fans can look forward to electrifying performances, unprecedented collaborations between artists, and songs they will hear for the first time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Acer Philippines (@acerph)

The brand's mission is to provide technology that enables and empowers individuals to explore limitless possibilities and strive for excellence in various aspects of life, including productivity, creativity, gaming, learning, and personal well-being.

"This year's Acer Day celebration brings to the fore Acer's mission of breaking down barriers between people and technology," said Sue Ong-Lim, Managing Director at Acer Philippines, in a statement.

The company's Senior Marketing Manager Princess Laosantos added the annual event is always special, even more so this year as it welcomes new members to the Acer Family.

"This year's concert celebrates a future where limits are not barriers but opportunities for innovation and growth," Laosantos ended.

RELATED: 'PBB' big winner Mika Salamanca to release album under Star Music

ACER

BRENT MANALO

ITCHYWORMS

KLARISSE DE GUZMAN

MAKI

MIKA SALAMANCA

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER

SARAH GERONIMO

SB19

SHUVEE ETRATA

WILL ASHLEY
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with