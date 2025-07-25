SB19, Sarah Geronimo, PBB housemates headline Acer Day 2025 line-up

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop royalty SB19 and Royalty Sarah Geronimo will headline the ninth consecutive Acer Day celebration this August.

Also performing at the event on August 9 in the Mall of Asia Area are Itchyworms, Maki, G22, and KMKZ.

Making their debut appearance as new Acerpure ambassadors are a number of "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" housemates led by winning duo Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca.

Brent and Mika will be joined by Klarisse De Guzman, Shuvee Etrata, Esnyr Ranollo, Will Ashley, Ralph De Leon, and Charlie Fleming.

Fans can look forward to electrifying performances, unprecedented collaborations between artists, and songs they will hear for the first time.

The brand's mission is to provide technology that enables and empowers individuals to explore limitless possibilities and strive for excellence in various aspects of life, including productivity, creativity, gaming, learning, and personal well-being.

"This year's Acer Day celebration brings to the fore Acer's mission of breaking down barriers between people and technology," said Sue Ong-Lim, Managing Director at Acer Philippines, in a statement.

The company's Senior Marketing Manager Princess Laosantos added the annual event is always special, even more so this year as it welcomes new members to the Acer Family.

"This year's concert celebrates a future where limits are not barriers but opportunities for innovation and growth," Laosantos ended.

