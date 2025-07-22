^

'None of our business': Oasis' Liam Gallagher pokes fun at viral kiss cam scandal

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 12:44pm
Composite photos of Oasis' Liam Gallagher and former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with Kristin Cabot as seen in viral Coldplay concert clip
AFP Stringer, Colin Rugg via X

MANILA, Philippines — Former Astronomer chief Andy Byron might be wishing he was an Oasis fan instead.

Co-lead vocalist Liam Gallagher made a jab at the viral incident Byron was involved in during Oasis' final show in its hometown Manchester, England during its reunion tour.

"Do we have any lovebirds in the house?" Gallagher said. "Don’t worry, we ain't got any of that Coldplay, snidey f***ing camera shit."

"It doesn't matter to us who you're f***ing mingling with, tingling with or fingering with. None of our f***ing business. This one's for the lovebirds anyway," the singer added.

The comments drew laughter from the Manchester crowd, and Oasis proceeded with the concert by performing "Slide Away."

@kieransmith293 Oasis 2025 #coldplay #oasis #oasis2025 #heatonpark ? original sound - kieran smith

Last week, Byron was caught on a "kiss cam" during a Coldplay concert in Boston with the human resources head of New York-based AI firm Astronomer, Kristin Cabot.

The two were caught on camera appearing as a happy couple, but they immediately broke apart after vocalist Chris Martin's witty comments.

"Oh alright, come on you're okay!" Martin quipped. "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy!"

Byron ducked out of the shot while Cabot covered her face and turned away before walking out in the opposite direction.

Astronomer launched an investigation into the incident, placing Byron on leave and tapped co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy to serve as interim chief executive officer. Byron later tendered his resignation.

At Coldplay's following concert in Madison, Wisconsin, Martin humorously informed the crowd a camera would be going around and advised people to put on their makeup.

RELATED: US tech CEO in viral Coldplay concert video resigns

