'PBB' big winner Mika Salamanca to release album under Star Music

MANILA, Philippines — The aspiring little girl who used to sing Sarah Geronimo and Aegis songs will finally be a recording artist after Mika Salamanca teased about her upcoming music under a major label.

The "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" winner was seen visiting the office of major label Star Music.

"Welcome back to the office, Mika Salamanca! So excited! #MikaSalamanca #StarMusicPH #ABSCBNMusic,” Star Music teased.

The label posted photos of Mika's visit to their office two years ago and her latest meeting with them.

“It will all make sense one day, take it easy,” Mika wrote on her X tweet.

Mika said that she has been "cooking something for two years," referring to her dream to come out with an album.

"It make sense now kung bakit laging hindi natutuloy. God’s perfect timing," Mika commented on the post.

Mika's old videos went viral this week where she was singing Filipino songs as a young girl. Her manager said the videos were made for her mother, who was then working abroad.

RELATED: 'Nakabuo na ng album': Mika Salamanca's old videos trend online