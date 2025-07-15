WATCH: Bruno Mars surprise guest at Blackpink's Los Angeles show

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars made a surprise appearance during one of Blackpink's concerts in Los Angeles, California.

The Korean girl group performed in the SoFi stadium last July 12 and 13 as the second stop of its "Deadline" world tour, which began in Goyang, South Korea.

Blackpink is performing its greatest hits, with Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé singing singles released under their respective labels.

Korean-Kiwi member Rosé performed three solos — "3am," "Toxic Till The End," and "APT." — towards the end of the current setlist.

Fans of the second Los Angeles show got a surprise when Bruno, who collaborated with Rosé on "APT.," joined the singer for a special performance.

Both singers wore matching jackets, similar to their past performances and as seen in their music video, and had back-up dancers jiving along with them.

After the performance, Bruno ran across the stage and shouted "I love you, L.A.!" before exiting.

Later on his Instagram account, Bruno posted a clip of his exit set to "Gonna Fly Now" from the original "Rocky" movie.

"Almost out of debt. BehhhhhBehhhhh!!! Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!!" Bruno wrote in the caption, referencing the rumor that he has gambling debt. A casino already said the rumors are untrue.

Blackpink will visit the Philippines for its "Deadline" tour later this November for two nights at the Philippine Arena — the venue of their last performance in the country back in 2023.

