LIST: My Chemical Romance Philippine Arena ticket prices, inclusions

MANILA, Philippines — Pulp Live World has released the ticket prices and inclusions for My Chemical Romance’s April 2026 concert in Manila.

Fans of the early 2000s American rock band who want to see Gerard Way and his bandmates up close and personal can snag the VIP Standing ticket at P21, 200, with Souvenir VIP ID and lanyard, priority entry, exclusive entry and early access to exclusive merch as inclusions.

The succeeding ticket prices for the April 25, 2026 concert are priced at P18,550 to as affordable as P2,120.

The prices are:

Standing A - P18,550

VIP Seated - P15,900

Standing B - P14,840

Lower Box A Premium - P13,250

Lower Box A Regular - P11,130

Lower Box B Premium - P7,950

Lower Box B Regular - P6,890

Upper Box A - P4,770

Upper Box B Premium - P3,180

Upper Box B Regular - P2,120

All prices are inclusive of ticketing charges.

Presale will be on September 6 at 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. online via Pulp Tickets. General sale will be the next day, September 7, starting at 12 p.m.

My Chemical Romance is behind several hits, including “Welcome to the Black Parade,” “Helena,” and “Teenagers.”

The American rock band has included the Philippines in its 2026 tour.

