Swag: Justin Bieber to release 7th album

Justin Bieber is set to release his seventh studio album, his first since 2021's "Justice."
MANILA, Philippines — Canadian singer Justin Bieber is set to release his seventh studio album, his first since 2021's "Justice."

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Bieber's new album will be released by Def Jam Recordings which has been behind the singer's releases since his 2015 album "Purpose."

The media outlet previously reported that Bieber was working on a new project, hosting jam sessions with artists he contacted online and even flew abroad.

The public began getting wind of an incoming album when billboards and advertisements began going up in Iceland and around the United States.

A majority of the promos show a black-and-white image of Bieber and the word "Swag," presumably the album's title.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

Other showed Bieber or his wife Hailey carrying their infant son Jack Blues, while more detailed what appeared to be a 20-song tracklist with titles like "Swag," "Daisies," "Yukon," "Butterflies," "Soulful," "Devotion" and "Forgiveness."

Expected to feature on the album are Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain, all of which Bieber mentioned on social media recently.

Bieber is best known for being a former teen idol that released hits such as "Baby," "One Less Lonely Girl," "One Time," "Eenie Meenie," "Somebody to Love," "Never Say Never," "Boyfriend" and "Beauty and a Beat."

Later singles include "Sorry," "Love Yourself," "What Do You Mean?," "Where Are U Now," "I Don't Care," "10,000 Hours," "Yummy," "Intentions," "Holy," "Peaches" and "Stay."

RELATED: 'Welcome Jack Blues Bieber': Justin, Hailey Bieber welcome 1st baby

