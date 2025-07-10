Rico Blanco, James Reid join SB19, BINI at OPM Con 2025

Rico Blanco with SB19 and BINI Sheena at the Puregold OPM Con 2025 held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on July 5, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Puregold's OPM Con 2025 went from simply sensational to timeless as the multitudes that trooped to the Philippine Arena last July 5 were treated to surprise guests culled from OPM's rich roster of exceptional talents.

Already super-charged with the energy of today’s biggest artists — BINI, Flow G, G22, KAIA, SB19, Skusta Clee, and SunKissed Lola — OPM Con 2025 went on stealth mode and dropped a gaggle of other OPM biggies on thousands of unsuspecting fans in the venue.

The first surprise popped up during BINI's opening set when James Reid stepped out to join the girls for a smooth mashup of the group's Secrets” and his own R&B hit "Di Bale."

Later Stell of SB19, Charlotte of KAIA, and Alfea of G22 emerged mid-performance to join BINI in a synchronized dance for the latter's "Shagidi" — uniting P-Pop's finest in a single, show-stopping showcase.

A full-circle moment came when rock band Mayonnaise joined KAIA for a live rendition of "Jopay." It can be recalled that another member of the group Angela went viral for covering the song on TikTok in 2022.

Related: WATCH: BINI sings 'Secrets' with James Reid at OPM Con 2025

Singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino performed her hit "Salamat" alongside G22, later posting a backstage video of them harmonizing while singing the song.

As SB19 performed Rivermaya's "Liwanag sa Dilim," which another member Pablo covered for the action series "Incognito," the crowd roared when the band's former vocalist Rico Blance stepped onstage.

Blanco later grooved with SB19 to their song "Dungka" alongside G22, and KAIA, with BINI member Sheena joining the mix.

OPM Con 2025 honored the past, elevated the present, and gave the future a colossal stage to stand on.

"The night was about celebrating who we are as Filipinos — our stories, our music, and our shared pride," said said Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, Senior Marketing Manager of Puregold. "Seeing fans come together is one panalo moment we are very proud of."

RELATED: WATCH: Rico Blanco dances 'Dungka' with SB19, G22, BINI Sheena