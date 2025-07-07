^

My Chemical Romance to stage summer 2026 concert in Manila

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 7, 2025 | 9:27am
My Chemical Romance
MANILA, Philippines — International rock band My Chemical Romance will return to the Philippines next year to perform their greatest hits.

The band behind the hit "Welcome to the Black Parade" will rock it out at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on April 25, 2026.

The band announced its upcoming Southeast Asian Tour on Instagram today. 

Apart from the Philippines, My Chemical Romance will also visit South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. 

Tickets prices will be announced soon.

My Chemical Romance surprised the music world upon the release of a brand new song in 2022, their first single since they disbanded in 2013. Fans were not expecting My Chemical Romance to return with new material as they broke up nine years ago.

The new song entitled "The Foundations of Decay" runs for six minutes and is reminiscent of the band's past work, from the iconic guitar riffs to lead singer Gerard Way's vocals.

The band had initially planned a reunion tour in 2020 but had to postpone because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their last release was the song "Fake Your Death" in their 2014 greatest hits compilation album "May Death Never Stop You,” which also includes their iconic songs like "Helena," "Teenagers," and "Sing."

