Moira dela Torre, Ben&Ben release 3rd collab song 'I'm Okay'

BOCAUE, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre kicked off a new chapter in her musical journey with the release of her latest single "I'm Okay" — a new collaboration with frequent collaborator and long-time friends Ben&Ben.

"I'm Okay" marks Moira and Ben&Ben's third project together, following the well-loved tracks "Paalam" from Moira's 2020 album "Patawad" and "Pasalubong" from Ben&Ben's "Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno" album the following year.

Known for their emotional depth and "hugot" style, the two acts return with a single exploring inner strength, emotional exhaustion, and the quiet courage it takes to ask for help.

The track is a timely reminder that vulnerability can be empowering, and that healing is never linear, but always valid.

The new single follows the February music video release of Moira's emotional track "San Ka Na," filmed in her hometown Olongapo and featuring Sam Concepcion.

Sam tapped Moira again for his own new single "Mapasakin Ka," a song capturing the quiet thrill of honest devotion and the strength of waiting for love.

With soft harmonies and evocative lyrics, Sam's track paints a picture of unspoken affection, something both artists convey with maturity and sincerity.

