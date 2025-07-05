Darren Espanto marks 11th anniversary with new album, 1st for Star Music

Darren Espanto is marking his 11th anniversary in showbiz with the release of a new album "Ikaw Pa Rin."

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Darren Espanto is celebrating his 11th anniversary in the entertainment business with the release of a new album "Ikaw Pa Rin."

Darren rose to fame as the first runner-up of the inaugural season of "The Voice Kids Philippines" back in 2014 when he was 13 years old.

Eleven years later, Darren is releasing his first album under Star Music featuring 13 songs, headlined by the titular track done in collaboration with DJ M.O.D.

The two also collaborated on "ANNAB," the music video of which features "Pinoy Big Brother" alum Ashley del Mundo.

Another collaboration track on the album is the reimagined version of "Dati" with Belle Mariano, which she and Darren performed at her "Beloved" concert two years ago.

Darren wrote five songs on the album: "Bibitaw Na," "Hanggang Kailan," "Ilang Beses," "Iyo" and "Paano Kung Tayo Na Lang? (with Angela Ken)."

ABS-CBN Music creatives, content and operations head Jonathan Manalo co-wrote the song "Duyan" with Robert Calma.

Also featured on the album are the "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" eviction theme song "Paalam Muna Sandali" and a Chinese-Tagalog version of "Iyo," first heard on the series "Can't Buy Me Love."

Completing the tracklist are "Di Makaramdam" and "Miss." "Ikaw Pa Rin" is now out on music streaming platforms, with a physical album copy coming soon.

