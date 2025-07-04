Hey June track 'Lasik' tops Spotify Philippines Viral 50 chart

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music indie pop rock band Hey June’s breakout single "Lasik" is making waves on music charts.

By last month, "Lasik" topped the Spotify Philippines Viral 50 chart, likely because of thousands of TikTok users and fan-created reels. The 2023 track also landed on Billboard Philippines' charts to kick off July.

"Lasik" took off this year after being used in videos by celebrities like BINI, Sharlene San Pedro, Zild Benitez, and "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" housemates Shuvee Etrata and Bianca De Vera.

The song, along with "Orasan" and "Asan Ang Gana Ko," are part of Hey Jne's debut album "Curiosity Killed the Cat" which showcases the band's tight songwriting, raw energy, and magnetic presence.

"Curiosity Killed the Cat" was previously named among Billboard Philippines' Top 15 Albums and Extended Plays back in 2023, with production support from Eunice Jorge of Gracenote.

Formed in June 2021 at the height of the pandemic, Hey June is composed of singer and guitarist Jim Mase, bassist Coey Ballesteros, and drummer Aci Fodra (drums), its name a nod to when their musical journey began.

With a sound that fuses nostalgic pop-rock with a modern, youthful edge, the group has steadily built a loyal fan base.

In 2023, they were named Breakthrough Artist Of The Year at the 36th Awit Awards, and the following year released a well-received cover of Tears For Fears' "Everybody Wants to Rule the World."

Since then Hey June as performed in the Fusion: The Philippine Music Festival, REV Music Festival, Malaya Music Fest 2025 as a co-headliner, and 25 Years Of Torete as an opening act.

RELATED: BINI reunites with Filipino fans after 15-city world tour