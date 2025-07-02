P-pop group 1st.One, Amiel Sol surprise mallgoers at beauty retailer event

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group 1st.One and local artist Amiel Sol surprised fans at an event by health and beauty retailer Watsons held in the in SM Mall of Asia Arena.

1st.One performed their songs much to the delight of present fans while Amiel captivated mallgoers with his charm and ballads.

The event was for the retailer's launch of its "Shop Now for EXTRA-mazing Surprises" campaign which one executive said was a continuation of the store's "commitment to creating experiences that go the extra mile for customers."

"Our goal at Watsons has always been to go beyond just offering a wide range of products," said Joweeh Liao, Health Business Unit, Finance, Property, and Store Development Director of Watsons. "We want to give our customers an experience that's extra — from the way they shop, to the rewards they receive."

The retailer also introduced promos that rewards loyal Watsons Club members and a million Watsons Club points giveaway.

"Because our customers deserve more than just great deals, they also deserve moments that are rewarding, delightful, and truly memorable," ended Liao. "That's why we also invite everyone to sign up as Watsons Club members to enjoy even more exclusive benefits."



RELATED: Pinoy pop group 1st.One debuts in global Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart