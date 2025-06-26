^

OPM Con 2025 featuring SB19, BINI adds another date for ticket selling

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 2:42pm
OPM Con 2025 featuring SB19, BINI adds another date for ticket selling
BINI, Flow G, and SB19
Philstar.com/Lea Devio

MANILA, Philippines — Get the chance to sing and dance to the hits of P-pop acts SB19 and BINI with an upcoming wave of ticket selling for OPM Con 2025. 

Happening on July 5, OPM Con 2025 also features Flow G, Skusta Clee, KAIA, G22, and SunKissed Lola.

The final ticket selling wave will run for just one day — June 28 — at Puregold Cubao. Tickets across various seating sections will be available while supplies last.

Although ticket sales was meant to wrap up last May 30, the popular grocery chain decided to mount one more ticket selling event to allow as many OPM music fans as possible to celebrate the best of Filipino artistry.

“We heard the requests, and we listened. So here we are excitedly giving fans one more shot at the most panalo music event of the year,” said Puregold senior marketing manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad.

Unlike previous ticket selling waves that were exclusive to the brand's Aling Puring and Perks members, this final round of ticket selling is open to all customers who will visit Puregold Cubao on June 28.

Just by shopping, customers may receive free tickets based on their minimum single receipts that correspond to specific seating sections. Loyal shoppers, in particular, will get the chance to avail of the following options:

  • Premium Patron (P6,000)
  • Regular Patron (P5,000)
  • Lower Box Premium (P4,500)
  • Lower Box Regular (P3,500)
  • Upper Box (P2,500)
  • General Admission (P1,500)

To avail of the tickets, customers can ask for queueing numbers upon entry to the ticket selling venue, and then buy their groceries, the total costs of which have corresponding ticket sections. They can then line up at the Enlistment and Confirmation booth and present their queuing numbers and Aling Puring or Perks cards, as well as their receipts, to have their transactions confirmed.

Unlike previous selling waves, physical tickets for the event will be given upon confirmation, without the need for further online redemption. Groceries paid for with cash or credit card, as well as P-wallet cash-in, will be accepted for redemption.

Adults claiming tickets to be used by minors are reminded of the policy in which minors are only allowed at the concert venue when accompanied by an adult ticket holder, with the VIP section being restricted to concert goers who are at least 10 years old. Other ticketing tiers will allow children as young as four years old.

RELATEDHow to score tickets to OPM Con featuring SB19, BINI, Flow G

BINI

P-POP

PINOY POP

PUREGOLD

SB19
Jessie J undergoes breast cancer surgery
2 days ago

Jessie J undergoes breast cancer surgery

By Kathleen A. Llemit
The "Price Tag" singer shared her health update earlier today on Instagram. 
BINI returns to Manila after successful world tour
2 days ago

BINI returns to Manila after successful world tour

By Jan Milo Severo

By Jan Milo Severo
The "Nation's Girl Group" just ended their 14-city world tour. 
Fyang Smith releases debut EP, caps off album launch with PBB batchmates
2 days ago

Fyang Smith releases debut EP, caps off album launch with PBB batchmates

By Jan Milo Severo

By Jan Milo Severo
"Pinoy Big Brother: Gen 11" winner Fyang Smith opens a new chapter in her career after launching her five-track...
BTS' Suga donates 5 billion won to build autism treatment center
2 days ago

BTS' Suga donates 5 billion won to build autism treatment center

By Kathleen A. Llemit

By Kathleen A. Llemit
After completing military service, Suga has funded autism therapy center for children with a staggering donation.
