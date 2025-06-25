^

Gerald Santos to hold charity concert for sexual abuse victims

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 25, 2025 | 6:28pm
Balladeer Gerald Santos to mount a concert, Courage, at the SM North EDSA Sky Dome.
MANILA, Philippines — Singer Gerald Santos is set to do another concert for a cause next month. 

“Gerald Santos: Gives Back” will be staged at the Music Museum on July 11.

Presented by EBQ International Entertainment Productions, this showcase features Lindsay Bolaños and Jopper Ril, with concept, direction, and script by Antonino Rommel Ramilo and production by Evelyn Fernandez Bruce. 

The event supports the Courage Movement — a foundation Gerald spearheaded to offer assistance, support and empowerment to survivors of sexual abuse and rape.

This initiative is deeply rooted in Gerald’s own history. In 2024, he revealed accusations of being raped at age 15 — a disclosure that spurred senate hearings and official charges. In publicly sharing his story, he said he felt “naked in public” but found healing and purpose through truth.

Earlier this year, Gerald headlined his sold-out solo concert aptly named “Courage” at the SM North EDSA Skydome. His emotional performances, featuring hits like “Defying Gravity” and Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way,” were powerful, yes — but nothing compared to the heart of the evening: the launch of his Courage Movement.

In interviews, he shared how survivors who came forward after his revelation inspired him. Indeed, the movement collaborates with the Public Attorney's Office and offers legal aid and psychological counseling to victims. During the concert, he also released “Hubad,” an introspective track penned by Feb Cabahug about vulnerability and rebirth — and publicly disclosed his painful past.

Gerald entered showbiz at 15 when he won “Pinoy Pop Superstar” in 2006. He also released multiple albums and starred in stage productions from “Sino Ka Ba Jose Rizal?” to the European tour of “Miss Saigon,” where he played Thuy over 500 times across five countries.

In 2024, he also lent his voice to the San Pedro Calungsod musical, releasing its cast album on his birthday — an artistic venture shaped by his composing ambitions. And his talents stretch beyond theater, he recently guested on Wish Bus 107.5, delivering a heartfelt rendition of “Maghintay Ka Lamang.”

