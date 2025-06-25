^

Music

James Reid praises TJ Monterde's songwriting in collab song 'Pahinga'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 25, 2025 | 12:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — James Reid praised the talents of his fellow singer TJ Monterde, whom he collaborated with for the track "Pahinga."

The Careless label co-founder sat down with Philstar.com after his Fete de la Musique main stage debut last June 21 to talk about how the collaboration came about.

James initially made the song with Jason Marvin Hernandez and Brian Lotho but left one verse open in hopes of getting someone to collaborate.

The singer told his Sony Artists and Repertoire team that he wanted to feature TJ on the track, and fortunately for him, TJ's music manager was just a floor above and listened to "Pahinga."

James also sent a message to TJ on Instagram, "We made it happen right there and then. He was really top of mind, I thought he would be so good on the track."

Related: Ely Buendia, James Reid recall Fete de la Musique experiences

The artist could not compare TJ's singing with his songwriting as he believes the two go hand in hand.

"I think he's amazing at both, on 'Pahinga' especially, I think he was a 10 out of 10," James said. "His lyrics, what he came up for the second verse, and how his vocals sound... I think it suits his voice better than mine!"

James was blown away by Philstar.com's summarized interpretation of "Pahinga," which this writer said was akin to the saying "I'd rather lose the battle than lose you."

His girlfriend and fellow singer Issa Pressman, who was present in the room during the exclusive interview, reminded James that this  sentiment was expressed in the lyrics, "Ikaw ay mas mahalaga, kaysa sa maging tama."

"That's what I mean when I say that line. Very well said!" James ended, giving a thumbs up.

RELATED: James Reid debuts new single at Miss Universe Philippines 2025

JAMES REID

PAHINGA

TJ MONTERDE
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Gary Valenciano, RJ dela Fuente collaborate on new version of 'Blessings'
1 day ago

Gary Valenciano, RJ dela Fuente collaborate on new version of 'Blessings'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Filipino singers Gary Valenciano and RJ dela Fuente are set to release the music video of their new single "Blessings," a...
Music
fbtw
Fyang Smith releases debut EP, caps off album launch with PBB batchmates
1 day ago

Fyang Smith releases debut EP, caps off album launch with PBB batchmates

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Pinoy Big Brother: Gen 11" winner Fyang Smith opens a new chapter in her career after launching her five-track...
Music
fbtw
From clash to cash: Oasis brothers set for 2025 reunion tour
1 day ago

From clash to cash: Oasis brothers set for 2025 reunion tour

1 day ago
Fifteen years after their explosive split, British music legends Liam and Noel Gallagher are reuniting for an Oasis tour that...
Music
fbtw
Lea Salonga sings US anthem at Yankees game
7 days ago

Lea Salonga sings US anthem at Yankees game

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
Filipino Broadway star Lea Salonga earned praises for her “beautiful rendition” of the US National Anthem during...
Music
fbtw
'Wicked' star Keala Settle sets Makati show in July
7 days ago

'Wicked' star Keala Settle sets Makati show in July

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Actress-singer Keala Settle will have a one-night show in Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater next month as...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with