Ely Buendia, James Reid recall Fete de la Musique experiences

MANILA, Philippines — Singers Ely Buendia and James Reid are no strangers to Fete de la Musique, having been to past editions of the music festival as both performers and attendees.

Fete de la Musique first began in France in 1982 as a way of marking World Music Day, and it eventually found its way to Philippine shores 12 years later.

Last June 21, Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati hosted the main stage of the 31st Fete de la Musique in the Philippines, with Ely and James both in the line-up.

It was James' first time performing on the Fete main stage, and he told Philstar.com right after his performance the moment felt a like a surreal milestone.

"Fete was always that kind of bar you had to hit," James said. "I'm super honored to be part of the line-up this year, especially with the crazy line-up on stage tonight."

Also in the line-up with James and Ely were Armi Millare, The Ridleys, Janine Teñoso, Brigada, Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas feat. Leanne & Naara, and Tarsius x Ena Mori.

International guests included Ito Kashitaro from Japan and Emile Londonien from France while there off-stage performances by local singers Frank Ely and Zsaris, Bolivian Pop artist Bling Bling Papaya, and Singapore-based Pinoy queer artist Marian Carmel.

James reiterated his gratitude to being onstage this time around, compared to the past where he would hop around pocket stages.

This year however James will be heading to France to attend Paris Fashion Week for a third time, and he is looking forward to experiencing the actual Fete again.

"It was fun as well, street parties everywhere!" James exclaimed.

Ely meanwhile has performed at Fete before with his bands Pupil and Apartel, but this year was his first time headlining the event solo.

Before his set, Ely told Philstar.com that Fete was always a great place to play music.

"The crowd is very appreciative and open-minded. It's one of those things na one has to play at least once in a lifetime," Ely said, reflecting on his past Fete gigs.

Recently Ely's music label Offshore Music created a 30th anniversary tribute album for the Eraserheads' "Cutterpillow" involving the label's artists.

The artist was surprised when Philstar.com informed him the original "Cutterpillow" was nearly as old as Fete de la Musique in the Philippines.

"Ibig mong sabihin when 'Cutterpillow' came out in '95, may Fete na? No way!" Ely smiled. "It's been a long time, congrats din to Fete."

