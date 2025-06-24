^

Music

Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Dave Grohl team up for 'F1' track 'Drive'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 7:28pm
Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Dave Grohl team up for 'F1' track 'Drive'
Composite photos of singers Dave Grohl, Ed Sheeran, and John Mayer
Getty Images for AFP / Scott Dudelson, Dimitrios Kambouris, file photo

MANILA, Philippines — Grammy winner Ed Sheeran gathered an all-star team to create the single "Drive" for Warner Bros. and Apple Original Films' new movie "F1" starring Brad Pitt.

Pitt portrays a veteran driver Sonny Hayes who is tapped by his former Formula 1 teammate to help his struggling team.

"Drive" is the fifth single off the movie's official 17-track soundtrack, which will be officially released on June 27 alongside the film's North American commercial premiere.

Previously released as singles were Don Toliver and Doja Cat's "Lose My Mind," Rose from Blackpink's "Messy," Myke Towers' "Baja California," and Tate McRae's "Just Keep Watching."

Dom Dolla and Nathan Nicholson's "No Room for a Saint," Chris Stapleton's "Bad as I Used to Be," and Tiësto and Sexyy Red's "OMG!" were released as promotional singles.

Helping Sheeran pen "Drive" were the song's producers Blake Slatkin and John Mayer, who are also Grammy winners. Slatkin and Mayer contributed to the music itself: Mayer on the guitar and Slatkin with additional keyboards and drum programming.

Completing the "Drive" team are the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Rami Jaffee on the drums and keyboards, respectively, and veteran session bassist Pino Palladino.

The movie soundtrack will also feature tracks by Burna Boy, Roddy Rich, Raye, Madison Beer, and Peggy Gou.

"F1" premieres in Philippine cinemas on June 25, two days ahead of North America. — Video from Ed Sheeran's YouTube channel

RELATED: 'F1 the Movie' review: Brad Pitt excites viewers on the racetrack

DAVE GROHL

ED SHEERAN

F1

FORMULA 1

FORMULA ONE

JOHN MAYER
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Fyang Smith releases debut EP, caps off album launch with PBB batchmates
11 hours ago

Fyang Smith releases debut EP, caps off album launch with PBB batchmates

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
"Pinoy Big Brother: Gen 11" winner Fyang Smith opens a new chapter in her career after launching her five-track...
Music
fbtw
From clash to cash: Oasis brothers set for 2025 reunion tour
1 day ago

From clash to cash: Oasis brothers set for 2025 reunion tour

1 day ago
Fifteen years after their explosive split, British music legends Liam and Noel Gallagher are reuniting for an Oasis tour that...
Music
fbtw
Lea Salonga sings US anthem at Yankees game
6 days ago

Lea Salonga sings US anthem at Yankees game

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Filipino Broadway star Lea Salonga earned praises for her “beautiful rendition” of the US National Anthem during...
Music
fbtw
'Wicked' star Keala Settle sets Makati show in July
7 days ago

'Wicked' star Keala Settle sets Makati show in July

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Actress-singer Keala Settle will have a one-night show in Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater next month as...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: SB19 fires up Bicol Music Festival with hits 'Dungka,' 'Dam'
8 days ago

WATCH: SB19 fires up Bicol Music Festival with hits 'Dungka,' 'Dam'

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
“Kings of P-pop” SB19 fired up the stage at this year's Bicol Music Festival last Saturday. 
Music
fbtw
Former PLUUS member JL Gaspar releases single before K-pop debut
8 days ago

Former PLUUS member JL Gaspar releases single before K-pop debut

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
The pop track serves as both a heartfelt farewell to his time with PLUUS and a meaningful introduction to his new journey...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with