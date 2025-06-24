Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Dave Grohl team up for 'F1' track 'Drive'

MANILA, Philippines — Grammy winner Ed Sheeran gathered an all-star team to create the single "Drive" for Warner Bros. and Apple Original Films' new movie "F1" starring Brad Pitt.

Pitt portrays a veteran driver Sonny Hayes who is tapped by his former Formula 1 teammate to help his struggling team.

"Drive" is the fifth single off the movie's official 17-track soundtrack, which will be officially released on June 27 alongside the film's North American commercial premiere.

Previously released as singles were Don Toliver and Doja Cat's "Lose My Mind," Rose from Blackpink's "Messy," Myke Towers' "Baja California," and Tate McRae's "Just Keep Watching."

Dom Dolla and Nathan Nicholson's "No Room for a Saint," Chris Stapleton's "Bad as I Used to Be," and Tiësto and Sexyy Red's "OMG!" were released as promotional singles.

Helping Sheeran pen "Drive" were the song's producers Blake Slatkin and John Mayer, who are also Grammy winners. Slatkin and Mayer contributed to the music itself: Mayer on the guitar and Slatkin with additional keyboards and drum programming.

Completing the "Drive" team are the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Rami Jaffee on the drums and keyboards, respectively, and veteran session bassist Pino Palladino.

The movie soundtrack will also feature tracks by Burna Boy, Roddy Rich, Raye, Madison Beer, and Peggy Gou.

"F1" premieres in Philippine cinemas on June 25, two days ahead of North America. — Video from Ed Sheeran's YouTube channel

RELATED: 'F1 the Movie' review: Brad Pitt excites viewers on the racetrack