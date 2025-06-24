^

Music

BINI returns to Manila after successful world tour

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 12:59pm
The Nation's Girl Group BINI at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon arriving in the country after their 14-city world tour.
BINI via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The "Nation's Girl Group" BINI has returned to the county after their successful world tour. 

In their Facebook account, BINI posted photos of them arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

"We’re back home! Huge thanks to the lovely crew who took care of us throughout the flight, and to our Blooms who gave us the warmest welcome at the airport!

"Our hearts are full, and we can’t wait to see you all at the #BINI_HomeComingFanMeet on June 29!"

BINI's 14-city tour started in Dubai last May 19 and ended in Vancouver, Canada, last June 21. 

Aiah, Jhoanna, Sheena, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey and Mikha also performed in London, New York, Maryland, Boston, Rosemont, Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Temecula, San Francisco and Seattle.

They are set to have a homecoming concert this weekend. 

