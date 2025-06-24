^

Gary Valenciano, RJ dela Fuente collaborate on new version of 'Blessings'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 10:52am
Gary Valenciano, RJ dela Fuente collaborate on new version of 'Blessings'
RJ dela Fuente and Gary Valenciano
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singers Gary Valenciano and RJ dela Fuente are set to release the music video of their new single "Blessings," a reinterpretation of Laura Story's beloved 2011 hit.

The music video directed by Jason Maximo offers a deeply personal and visually stripped-down interpretation of the song's powerful message: that grace often finds us through life's hardest moments.

The release marks a meaningful moment for the two generations of Christian music artists, doubling as a creative collaboration built on faith, mentorship, and shared artistry, as well as a quiet but moving showcase of spiritual and emotional depth.

"We didn't want it to be too literal with the visuals," said Gary. "A play of lights, a plain set, simple attire… It all kept the message crystal clear."

Jason shared the visuals mirror the journey from darkness to light, unraveling a metaphor for discovering the presence of Jesus even in life's most uncertain spaces. 

"We started in black limbo, a void where light slowly begins to rise with the music, mirroring how hope often begins quietly," he elaborated. "RJ stands in cool, desaturated tones: calm yet distant. Gary Valenciano is wrapped in warm, golden hues: vibrant and intense. Two different seasons, but in both, God is moving."

"And then, the shift — light floods the frame, the black disappears. They stand in white, fully surrounded. It's not just brightness; it's the presence of Jesus, overwhelming everything. Darkness doesn't just fade; it surrenders," Jason added. 

The production makes use of chiaroscuro-like lighting and minimalist sets to underline the song's themes: moments of darkness that gradually give way to light, comparable to the trials and triumphs of faith.

The concept was a deliberate choice, guided by RJ and Gary with the director duo of Jason and Myles, who share the same church community as the performers.

In every frame, the focus remains on the powerful and resonant performances, with camerawork and lighting designed to support and not overshadow the spiritual message.

"The lyrics are so powerful, we didn't want the visuals to distract from that," RJ shared. "This video is special not just because of the song, but because I get to do it with Tito Gary, who's been an inspiration to me since I was younger."

Behind the simplicity lies a deep emotional charge. Gary describes the dimly lit moments in the video as symbolic of life's trials, while the brighter transitions stand for hope and healing that faith can bring. 

"It's one of those songs I wish I had written," Gary said. "Blessings don't always come wrapped in joy. Sometimes, they arrive in disguise, through struggles we never expected."

The collaboration comes ahead of another project reuniting the two, the upcoming restaging of "Joseph The Dreamer." Gary will reprise his role of Jacob while RJ will reprise Reuben, Jacob's eldest son.

For Mr. Pure Energy, the parallel is clear between the musical and "Blessings" is clear.

"Joseph's story didn't look like a blessing at first. It was years of hardship and waiting. But that's how many of God's blessings arrive: disguised in difficulty, only to be revealed in full later," Gary ended.

