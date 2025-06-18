^

Music

WATCH: Lea Salonga sings US anthem at Yankees game

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 18, 2025 | 12:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Broadway star Lea Salonga earned praises for her “beautiful rendition” of the US National Anthem during a game of the New York Yankees. 

The Yankees posted a clip of the Filipino star singing the "Star Spangled Banner" on its social media page. 

“Thank you to Tony-Award Winning Actress Lea Salonga for tonight's beautiful rendition of our National Anthem [clapping emoji],” read its caption. 

The page also promoted Lea’s latest Broadway production, Stephen Sondheim’s “Old Friends.” The musical revue  celebrates the life and works of Sondheim, known for many musicals like “Into the Woods” and “West Side Story.” 

Sondheim died on November 26, 2021 at the age of 91. 

RELATED: Lea Salonga joins TGA's 'Into The Woods,' 1st musical in Philippines in 7 years

LEA SALONGA

NATIONAL ANTHEM

NEW YORK YANKEES

STAR SPANGLED BANNER
