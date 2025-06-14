Kendrick Lamar sings 'Not Like Us' in Toronto, Drake's hometown

MANILA, Philippines — As if Kendrick Lamar didn't need to prove further he won the feud against fellow rapper Drake, the Grammy winner performed his diss track against the artist "Not Like Us" in Drake's home turf.

Kendrick took his and SZA's "Grand National" tour to Toronto, Drake's hometown, where he delighted the audience by performing "Not Like Us" live in the city for the first time.

The crowd clearly loved the performance and even called for an encore as they chanted "One more time!," adding salt to any wounds Drake was dealt.

The rapper stood in the darkness for two minutes listening to fans' chants but finished the night with SZA singing "Luther" and "Gloria" as initially planned.

The crowd’s reaction after Kendrick performed “Not Like Us” in Toronto.



“One more time, one more time, one more time.” https://t.co/yOWUrhJxV6 pic.twitter.com/8XEnskMSiO — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 13, 2025

Last year, Kendrick and Drake brought their years-long rap war back to the surface, launching out diss tracks against each other which had fans embroiled.

Many agree that Kendrick won with his ace card — "Not Like Us" — which won all five Grammys it was nominated for including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Drake is currently suing the Universal Music Group, both he and Kendrick's label, for supposedly ballooning numbers for "Not Like Us" to damage his own reputation.

RELATED: Drake files defamation suit against Universal over Kendrick Lamar track