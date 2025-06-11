Beyond the beat: How &FRIENDS Festival became a game-changer for EDM in Asia

Zedd lit up Manila in an epic comeback after three years!

MANILA, Philippines — The &FRIENDS Festival, held on May 30 and 31, has redefined the EDM scene in Southeast Asia, seamlessly blending music, gaming, and internet culture into a vibrant cultural phenomenon.

Organized by CEO Justin Banusing’s Clout Kitchen team, the festival reflects how fans today engage with music in multifaceted ways.

“A lot of other music festivals are just focused solely on the music. They’re kind of one-dimensional. If you look at one of our acts, BBNO$, he overlaps with someone like Porter Robinson. He’s a gamer, a creator and he’s also known for the memes as well,” Banusing noted.

There was never a dull moment at &FRIENDS! From noon until 4 a.m., attendees enjoyed a nonstop lineup of performances and segments. They explored various interactive stations—from learning how to DJ and getting rave makeup done to playing games and customizing sneakers, ensuring a fully immersive experience.

The festival showcased an incredible lineup, featuring global EDM stars like Grammy-winner Zedd, who made a triumphant return to Manila after three years, electrifying the crowd with his set.

Billboard-charting producer ILLENIUM played a throwback set primarily featuring songs from his Ascend, Awake, and Ashes trilogy, marking a monumental moment as this was his first time performing in the Philippines.

Genre-defying rapper bbno$ also made his Manila debut, thrilling fans with high-energy acts and a special collaboration with Ironmouse, the popular virtual YouTuber and singer. They performed their song live for the first time, with bbno$ even cosplaying as Ironmouse throughout his set.

Additionally, melodic dubstep creator Seven Lions and the dynamic Dutch duo €URO TRA$H contributed to the festival's diverse soundscape.

(Left) Feautring Day One's special guest, €uroTra$h; Hoang’s first-ever performance in the Philippines!

The event also highlighted a blend of local and regional talent, showcasing DJs from every major country in Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region—Botcash of Thailand, RayRay of Taiwan, Milli of Malaysia, Hoaprox of Vietnam, Kiara of Singapore, Jeonghyeon of South Korea, KDH of Japan, and Whybeatz of China.

This truly embodied the festival's mission to bridge the gap between East and West. Homegrown talent shone brightly, with Filipino producer/DJ Siangyoo hitting the main stage for the first time ever, teaming up with Fairlane for an epic debut set.

Many producers even incorporated Filipino songs into their sets to create a deeper connection with the audience—from BBNO$ playing the iconic “The Spaghetti Song” by the SexBomb Girls to BOTCASH mixing in BINI’s “Salamin, Salamin.”

Banusing also performed with his crew Daryl Chong and Jigo Vilar as NGHTSHIFT, making them the first Filipino melodic bass act to tour the US

The Creator Stage was absolutely packed — everyone showed up for their favorite creators, cosplayers, and more!

David Viray, co-founder and chief growth officer of Clout Kitchen, emphasized the festival's innovative approach, stating, “In today’s world, music, pop culture and the internet are inseparable. They live, evolve, and thrive together online. With &FRIENDS Festival, we set out to take that digital synergy and translate it into a real-world experience. Seeing that energy come to life, with creators, fans, and artists all in one place, was a powerful reminder of how culture now moves fluidly between the screen and the stage.”

Breaking records with packed attendance at Okada Cove, the festival even reported significantly higher traffic to the surrounding casino, hotel and mall during those two days.

According to Adriel Yong, co-founder and chief operating officer of Clout Kitchen, “Our brand partners like Okada, who took a bet on us as a first-time IP, played a pivotal role in making one of the largest EDM festivals a reality. Their support didn’t just elevate the festival; it amplified their brands at the heart of the Philippines’ fastest-growing electronic music destination.”

&Friends made history as the biggest EDM festival the Philippines has ever seen!

As the curtains fell on this groundbreaking festival, it left attendees buzzing with excitement and set a new standard for EDM events in the region. With aspirations to become the "Coachella of Asia," &FRIENDS certainly left a lasting impression.

Plans are already underway for an upcoming &FRIENDS Festival this Halloween, where fans can expect even more thrilling experiences that celebrate music, community and culture, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the EDM landscape in Asia.