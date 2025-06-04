Taylor Swift albums increase streams anew following catalog purchase

US singer Taylor Swift arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift saw a number of her albums increase in playtime on streaming platform Spotify after buying back the rights to her entire back catalog.

Swift announced last week that she successfully purchased her first six albums, which were initially recorded under and owned by label Big Machine.

An ownership feud resulted in Swift re-recording four of those albums to huge success, but the new deal sees the Grammy winner in complete ownership of her music.

Fans appeared to celebrate Swift's victory, as the music platform recorded a huge jump in her past albums with many of them double the stream count from last month.

Swift's third album, "Speak Now," saw a 430% spike, while her debut eponymous album had a 220% increase. Her sixth album, "Reputation," got a 175% increase, her sophomore outing and her first Album of the Year winner, "Fearless," increased by 160%. "Red" went up by 150%, while her fifth album "1989" spiked by 110%.

Last Friday when Swift announced that she had bought back her music catalog, the singer's entire streams jumped by 40%.

Streaming content tracker Luminate gave a more specific number across multiple platforms, as Swift's tracks — including her post-Big Machine records "Lover," "Folklore," "Evermore," "Midnights," and "The Tortured Poets Department" — increased in streaming by 55.1% on Friday or 30.64 million plays.

"Taylor Swift" and "Reputation" are the remaining albums that Swift has not re-recorded.

