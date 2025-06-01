^

BINI to hold songwriting festival, 4th anniversary show, homecoming fan meet

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 1, 2025 | 5:31pm
BINI to hold songwriting festival, 4th anniversary show, homecoming fan meet
BINI takes time off through sight-seeing in London while on their 'Grand BINIverse' world tour.
MANILA, Philippines — BINI is looking for talented songwriters who can work with them as the eight-member girl group is looking forward to celebrating its fourth anniversary and meeting their Filipino fans at their free homecoming fan meet by the end of this month. 

June is a fully packed month for the girls as they are currently in the United States and Canada with their “Grand BINIverse” world tour. 

Blooms, or the fans of BINI, at home can look forward to June 11 with the “Happy Blooms Day: BINI 4th Anniversary” to be held at the Ayala Trinoma Mall in Quezon City. The anniversary show will feature interactive activities and a talent competition. 

Before this, Blooms can watch out for “Shagidi,” a special tour single that will be released on June 5. 

The girls will also be launching an anniversary merch line and a special eight-chapter photobook titled “Journey through the Biniverse.” 

Those who would like to get up close and personal with the knack for making music can join “BINIverse and Chorus,” a songwriting festival themed “BINI Music for Blooms, by blooms.”

Capping the month is the BINI Homecoming Fan Meet on June 29 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The fan meet is a free event that gathers BINI’s global members. 

