Ely Buendia's label releases tribute album of Eraserheads' 'Cutterpillow'

LAGUNA, Philippines — Local independent music label Offshore Music, headed by Ely Buendia, officially released a tribute album for the singer-songwriter's band the Eraserheads' "Cutterpillow" to mark the album's 30th anniversary.

"Cutterpillow," arguably the Eraserheads' most successful and popular album, remains one of the biggest-selling albums in Filipino music history since its December 1995 release.

Singles from the album include "Overdrive," "Torpedo," "Huwag Mo Nang Itanong," and "Ang Huling El Bimbo," as well as hits like "Poorman's Grave," "Fill Her," "Kamasupra," and "Superproxy" with Francis Magalona.

During the Eraserheads' 2022 "Huling El Bimbo" reunion concert, the band played the entire album for its first set, saving the show's titular song for the encore.

The tribute album features "Cutterpillow" songs performed by Offshore artists, some of them reinterpreting tracks with their own flavor while others stuck to the original arrangements.

In a statement, Buendia said the label did not set any parameters, only that the artists interpret their selected songs as they see fit.

"The decision is left to the artists, and we trust that they have the taste and wisdom to determine whether they are enhancing the original song or giving it some sort of a sonic makeover that appeals to a specific generation of listeners," Buendia added.

Offshore's General Manager Audrey Dionisio — who also performed at the 2022 concert — mirrored what Buendia said in her own statement that each participating artist had complete creative freedom.

"Some producers collaborated directly with the band, but Ely and Pat Sarabia oversaw the entire project," Dionisio said, who noted how fortunate it was having an actual member of the Eraserheads on board the project.

"All the artists decided on what they were going to do, and we were just here to guide them. Even Rayms, Buddy, and Marcus gave their input on some tracks."

Below is the tracklist of the "Cutterpillow: Tribute Album" and the Offshore artists who performed on each track.

"Superproxy" - Amateurish feat. Stef Aranas "Back2Me" - Diego's Scenes and Ligaya Escueta "Waiting for the Bus" – MI MI and Eliza Marie "Fine Time" - Sansette "Kamasupra" - Seedy and the Years "Overdrive" - Juicebox "Slo Mo" - GundamFunk "Torpedo" - Elton Clark "Huwag Mo Nang Itanong" - Alyson "Paru-Parong Ningning" - Her Name is Noelle "Walang Nagbago" - Carousel Casualties "Poorman's Grave" – Grave Aviators "Yoko" - Neytan "Fill Her" - Pixie Labrador "Ang Huling El Bimbo" - Pinkmen "Cutterpillow" - Ena Mori "Overdrive (Reprise)" – Offshore Music

The album's arrival was teased earlier this year with limited-edition merchandise designed by artist Kevin Eric Raymundo, popularly known as Tarantadong Kalbo.

A companion docuseries to "Cutterpillow: Tribute Album" will premiere on June 6, with new episodes every Friday, showing behind-the-scenes footage from recording sessions and interviews with the artists and producers.

"You'll witness the highs and lows of their journey as part of the tribute album — from their first reactions to joining the project to brainstorming, recording take after take, and their spontaneous bursts of creativity," said the label.

"The documentary is more than just a recording of the process; it's a celebration of passion, creativity, and the timeless impact of 'Cutterpillow.'"

Three previous tribute albums dedicated to the Eraserheads have been released: "Ultraelectromagneticjam!: The Music of the Eraserheads," "The Reunion: An Eraserheads Tribute Album," and "Pop Machine the Album: A Collective of Artists Turning Heads."

