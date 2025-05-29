^

Music

BINI shares big anniversary surprise, world tour updates on Grammys website

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 29, 2025 | 12:20pm
BINI shares big anniversary surprise, world tour updates on Grammys website
BINI is made up of members (clockwise, from top left) Aiah, Maloi, Stacey, Gwen, Colet, Jhoanna, Mikha and Sheena.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Nation's Girl Group BINI was featured yet again on the website of the Recording Academy just as the P-pop act's first-ever world tour picks up speed.

A write-up by Lai Frances details BINI's journey to becoming global superstars since debuting in 2021.

Frances noted that BINI has obtained over a billion streams on Spotify and more than 700 million views on YouTube, with endorsements and performances popping up left and right.

BINI will celebrate its fourth anniversary this June 11, with the group in between tour dates in the United States.

The P-pop group celebrated its anniversary last year by hosting a fan event in Makati. This year, group leader Jhoanna Robles teased a bigger surpise can be expected from them, with Aiah Arceta adding that it will be "something different."

Related: BINI, UNIS make it to Grammys' 'Rising Girl Groups' list

"It's a big, big surprise. You need to subscribe to our website," said Colet Vergara. Mikha Lim added, "We teased it one time at a performance. But people won't know it was a tease."

As the "BINIverse" world tour continues, Aiah said fans and attendees should expect shows that are "full of energy and a lot of power" with them dancing most of the time. 

Maloi Ricalde said the group is excited to visit cities for the first time and try out different food, with Jhoanna adding gaining new fans on the way would be a big plus.

"We've always been the type of people [who take] whatever that's been thrown at us [and] learn from it. [We] always try to choose the things that will make us be better people," Aiah ended. "In the process, it's never been easy, it's never been perfect, but we've always been aiming for growth. And that's what makes us BINI… we always want to keep growing."

RELATED: BINI launches online variety show 'BINIversus'

BINI

GRAMMY

GRAMMYS

P-POP

PINOY POP
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
SB19 partners with Japanese video gaming company for new 'Dungka' MV
1 day ago

SB19 partners with Japanese video gaming company for new 'Dungka' MV

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
P-pop group SB19 partnered with SNK Corp., a renowned Japanese video gaming and interactive entertainment company. ...
Music
fbtw
Billie Eilish sweeps AMAs 2025 with 7 wins; Fil-Am Bruno Mars scores 3
1 day ago

Billie Eilish sweeps AMAs 2025 with 7 wins; Fil-Am Bruno Mars scores 3

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Pop singer Billie Eilish was the big victor of this year's American Music Awards as she won all of her seven nominations,...
Music
fbtw
SB19 finally receives Favorite Asian Act trophy, gets slimed by Nickelodeon
3 days ago

SB19 finally receives Favorite Asian Act trophy, gets slimed by Nickelodeon

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
P-pop group SB19 finally received their "blimp" and got slimed for their win as Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice...
Music
fbtw
Billy Joel cancels global tour dates over rare brain condition
3 days ago

Billy Joel cancels global tour dates over rare brain condition

By Maggy Donaldson | 3 days ago
Pop great Billy Joel cancelled a series of global tour dates after being diagnosed with a brain condition that worsened because...
Music
fbtw
'15 supplements a day&rsquo;: Michael V talks about &lsquo;titong feeling young&rsquo; in Dionela parody
3 days ago

'15 supplements a day’: Michael V talks about ‘titong feeling young’ in Dionela parody

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Michael V is back again with a trending parody of Dionela’s “Sining,” where he sings about middle age and...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with