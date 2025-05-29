BINI shares big anniversary surprise, world tour updates on Grammys website

MANILA, Philippines — The Nation's Girl Group BINI was featured yet again on the website of the Recording Academy just as the P-pop act's first-ever world tour picks up speed.

A write-up by Lai Frances details BINI's journey to becoming global superstars since debuting in 2021.

Frances noted that BINI has obtained over a billion streams on Spotify and more than 700 million views on YouTube, with endorsements and performances popping up left and right.

BINI will celebrate its fourth anniversary this June 11, with the group in between tour dates in the United States.

The P-pop group celebrated its anniversary last year by hosting a fan event in Makati. This year, group leader Jhoanna Robles teased a bigger surpise can be expected from them, with Aiah Arceta adding that it will be "something different."

Related: BINI, UNIS make it to Grammys' 'Rising Girl Groups' list

"It's a big, big surprise. You need to subscribe to our website," said Colet Vergara. Mikha Lim added, "We teased it one time at a performance. But people won't know it was a tease."

As the "BINIverse" world tour continues, Aiah said fans and attendees should expect shows that are "full of energy and a lot of power" with them dancing most of the time.

Maloi Ricalde said the group is excited to visit cities for the first time and try out different food, with Jhoanna adding gaining new fans on the way would be a big plus.

"We've always been the type of people [who take] whatever that's been thrown at us [and] learn from it. [We] always try to choose the things that will make us be better people," Aiah ended. "In the process, it's never been easy, it's never been perfect, but we've always been aiming for growth. And that's what makes us BINI… we always want to keep growing."

RELATED: BINI launches online variety show 'BINIversus'