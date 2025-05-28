^

GMA-7 star Jennylyn Mercado releases 1st EP in 9 years under Star Music

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 28, 2025 | 5:56pm
Jennylyn Mercado
Paul Paredes via Jennylyn Mercado's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Jennylyn Mercado has released her first extended play (EP), aptly named "JEN," in nearly a decade.

"JEN" also marks the artist's first release under Star Music, having previously released tracks with GMA Records, Viva Records, Ivory Music & Video, and PolyEast Records.

The EP features six tracks led by the two singles "Ayaw Pang Umuwi" and "Hindi Pa Rin Sapat."

Jennylyn co-wrote the song "Paulit-Ulit Kang Pipiliin" with veteran creative Jonathan Manalo, who produced the EP.

Her last music release was "Ultimate" from 2016, which carried the single "Hagdan."

She rose to fame as the winner of the reality talent competition show "Starstruck" in 2003. Her films include "Walang Forever," "English Only, Please," "Blue Moon," and "Rosario." 

Jennylyn's TV projects include "Encantadia," "Super Twins," and the Philippine adaptations of "Descendants of the Sun" and "My Love From The Star." 

